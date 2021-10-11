CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

This Week in Pittsburgh History: “Bridge to Nowhere” Finally Opens

By Content Provided by The Odd, Mysterious, Fascinating History of Pittsburgh
pittsburghmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending most of the preceding decade as a punchline, Pittsburgh’s unfinished “Bridge to Nowhere” finally opened on Oct. 16, 1969. Construction of the span had begun in 1958; it earned its infamous nickname because the main portion of the bridge was completed in 1963, but the throughway was useless for another six years because of delays acquiring rights of way for the northern approach ramps.

www.pittsburghmagazine.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge To Nowhere
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy