This Week in Pittsburgh History: “Bridge to Nowhere” Finally Opens
After spending most of the preceding decade as a punchline, Pittsburgh’s unfinished “Bridge to Nowhere” finally opened on Oct. 16, 1969. Construction of the span had begun in 1958; it earned its infamous nickname because the main portion of the bridge was completed in 1963, but the throughway was useless for another six years because of delays acquiring rights of way for the northern approach ramps.www.pittsburghmagazine.com
