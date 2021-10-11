CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jumping Josh! Allen hurdles defender!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJumping Josh! Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's brilliant third-down hurdle keeps the chains moving!

Yardbarker

Josh Allen's instincts helped Bills clear a major hurdle against Chiefs

The best things in football usually aren't planned. Such was the case when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's acute instincts enabled him to make the play that defined Sunday night's 38-20 statement victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen was flushed from the pocked on third-and-4 and had to make...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Fort Knox: Josh Allen to Dawson Knox connecting for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Given all the weapons the Buffalo Bills have in their receiving core, the name Knox was not expected to be at the top of the list in touchdown receptions. That was the case when Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 25-yard touchdown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Defense vs. Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Relentless’

Josh Allen was practically a different quarterback when he squared off against the Texans in a playoff loss two years ago. The Buffalo Bills' physically gifted dual-threat quarterback wasn't nearly as polished as he is now as a Pro Bowl selection who earned a six-year, $258 million contract after passing for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
NFL
#American Football#Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Business First

Touchdown! Pellicano Specialty Foods partners with Josh Allen for a good cause.

A local food manufacturer made a big play by partnering with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on a new product. Pellicano Specialty Foods, which makes sauces and dressings, started producing three new sauces for football season: a mild chicken wing sauce, a barbecue sauce and a hot sauce. Each was tested and approved by quarterback Josh Allen, and all profits for the $3.99, 12-ounce bottles go to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox: "A Lot of Things To Clean Up"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Tight End Dawson Knox address the media after the Bills 40-0 win over the Houston Texans. Topics include: how the team played complimentary football in all three phases to secure the win, what Knox has done to find success early in the season, what Allen has seen from Knox through his career as Knox continues to grow as a Tight End, how the team has to turn their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs as the teams meet for this first time since the 2020 AFC Championship, and how the Bills Defense operating at a high level has been able to help the offense through the start of the year.
NFL
Syracuse.com

LeBron James says Bills’ Josh Allen a beast

LeBron James may be a Cleveland Browns fan, but he let it be known that he is also a Josh Allen fan. The NBA superstar took to Twitter on Sunday night to quote tweet a Buffalo Bills tweet featuring Allen. James’ response?. “QB1 is a BEAST!!!!!”. Consider it greatness recognizing...
NBA
FanSided

3 things Josh Allen can do to shine against the Houston Texans

Bills fans finally got the Josh Allen MVP type game they were patiently waiting for for the first time this 2021 season against Washington. Finishing the game 32 of 43 with 358 yards, and five total touchdowns, Allen was on his way to winning his seventh AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. After two shaky weeks to start the season, Allen torched a very good Washington defense, putting up 43 total points.
NFL
Fresno Business Journal

Josh Allen sweatshirt sparks Firebaugh hype for Bills Mafia

A sweatshirt on who may be the biggest NFL quarterback this year has put a western Fresno County high school in the spotlight. When Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, sported his Firebaugh High School hoodie before his game last Sunday against the Houston Texans, the aptly-named Bills Mafia took notice.
NFL
chatsports.com

Josh Allen and the NFL's Roughing the Passer Problem

Week 5 began with a roughing the passer penalty on the fifth play from scrimmage of the Jets-Falcons Kipper Express, well before most of America even had time to pour our second cup of coffee. Week 5 ended in the wee hours of Monday morning with a roughing the passer penalty that erased a Chiefs interception and extended the final Bills touchdown drive, long after most folks gave up and went to bed.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "We Gotta Be On Point"

Bills QB Josh Allen meets with the media following Wednesday's practice at One Bills Drive. Topics Include: Facing the Kansas City Chiefs who have won the AFC Championship two straight years, taking a "one-game-at-a-time" approach, and facing the Chiefs on the road in a hostile environment.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen, Bills already downplayed upcoming Chiefs showdown

The players in the Buffalo Bills locker room will want you to believe each one of them had no idea the Kansas City Chiefs were their opponent in Week 5 throughout last week. They knew, and now it’s finally time for the Bills (3-1) to face that reality after their 40-0 annihilation of the Houston Texans on Sunday. Ready or not, it officially became Chiefs week the second that game ended.
NFL
2 On Your Side

Josh Allen named cover player for new NFL mobile game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new NFL mobile game was launched today, and the Buffalo Bills' own Josh Allen was named a cover player. NFL Clash is the result of a collaboration between the National Football League (NFL), the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), and Nifty Games. The game allows people to draft their own lineup and challenge rivals in quick, head-to-head matches.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Cook With Josh Allen With Special AR Experience

Gameday is right around the corner, and this weekend, it's a big one. If you're going to have people over, why not get ready by cooking with QB1 before the game?. Josh Allen has teamed up with Pepsi to come into your kitchen with a recipe for pulled pork. They...
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Josh Allen on facing Chiefs: It’s Week Five, that’s all it is

With the Bills headed to Kansas City this weekend, there’s a lot of talk about their matchup with the Chiefs being a rematch of last year’s AFC finalists. The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 to advance to the Super Bowl in that January matchup, but quarterback Josh Allen is downplaying any storyline linking that game [more]
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "We Gotta Come Out Ready To Go"

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen spoke to the media following practice on Thursday. Topics included: how valuable tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are as targets, what veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders brings to this Bills offense, and what it was like playing in a packed Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL

