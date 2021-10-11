Jumping Josh! Allen hurdles defender!

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Tight End Dawson Knox address the media after the Bills 40-0 win over the Houston Texans. Topics include: how the team played complimentary football in all three phases to secure the win, what Knox has done to find success early in the season, what Allen has seen from Knox through his career as Knox continues to grow as a Tight End, how the team has to turn their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs as the teams meet for this first time since the 2020 AFC Championship, and how the Bills Defense operating at a high level has been able to help the offense through the start of the year.

