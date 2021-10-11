Meet Multimedia Artist Pouya Afshar
Using painting, photography, sculpture, video, character design, animation, AR, XR and especially the places in between, artist Pouya Afshar employs a hybrid toolbox to create multi-layered narratives of migration and journey. Both surrealistic and grounded in lived experience — Afshar moved from Iran with his family at 16 — the diasporic universes constructed in his work are explicitly based in difficult and even violent reality and yet enthusiastically embrace the allegorical potential of fantasy and poetry. Afshar’s ambitious multimedia exhibition The Charm of the Unfamiliar is on view now at Craft Contemporary.www.laweekly.com
