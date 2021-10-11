CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Meet Multimedia Artist Pouya Afshar

By Shana Nys Dambrot
L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing painting, photography, sculpture, video, character design, animation, AR, XR and especially the places in between, artist Pouya Afshar employs a hybrid toolbox to create multi-layered narratives of migration and journey. Both surrealistic and grounded in lived experience — Afshar moved from Iran with his family at 16 — the diasporic universes constructed in his work are explicitly based in difficult and even violent reality and yet enthusiastically embrace the allegorical potential of fantasy and poetry. Afshar’s ambitious multimedia exhibition The Charm of the Unfamiliar is on view now at Craft Contemporary.

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
5280.com

Meet the Artist: Kristen Abbott

How the Boulder artist finds beauty and meaning through her mixed-media works. Boulder-based mixed-media artist Kristen Abbott creates captivating, abstract works that reflect her inner life (and maybe yours, too). She reveals here how she pursues beauty and meaning through her work—and what she hopes you’ll find when you look at it.
BOULDER, CO
Eureka Times-Standard

Featured artist, guest artist

The Old Town Art Gallery is showcasing the work of featured artist Gale Schnurman and guest artist Peggy Ho. The gallery is located at 417 Second St., Suite 102, Eureka. Schnurman is a paper artist who lives in Eureka with her boyfriend and their dogs. Specializing in quilling, Schurman draws on wildlife, landscapes and portraits for inspiration to create dimensional art and jewelry.
EUREKA, CA
Smithsonian

Artist to Artist

Smithsonian American Art Museum (8th and G Streets, NW) The work of the artist is often thought of as solitary. We picture the painter confronting a blank canvas alone, studio door figuratively shut. Yet few artists thrive in a social vacuum. Even those who prefer to work in private will seek out other artists for myriad reasons: mentorship and inspiration, practical assistance, a sense of solidarity or shared purpose. Artists are often each other’s first and most important audience, providing vital support before critics, curators, and collectors arrive on a scene. Two artists caring about one another’s work is fundamental to the creation of any art “world,” large or small.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Kentridge
Laredo Morning Times

Laurie Anderson is why we have multimedia art

WASHINGTON - I'm sitting on the floor in a dark room with Laurie Anderson. We were searching around for a quiet spot somewhere within "The Weather," her sprawling survey exhibition on view through July 31 at the Hirshhorn Museum, and we gave up. Her career has no quiet spots. So...
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Multimedia Mathematic Exhibitions

Dixit Algorizmi is a new multimedia exhibition located at the Centre for Contemporary Art Tashkent in Uzbekistan. The show is curated by Joseph Grima and explores the work of the ninth-century Uzbek mathematician Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwārizmī. Known as the father of algorithms, al-Khwārizmī has a significant impact on today's artistic, cultural, and scientific advances, which are unpacked throughout the installation.
DESIGN
ledgertranscript.com

Family collaboration creates multimedia installation for Art Tour

Wander into Chris Reid’s new studio this weekend and you’ll experience vibrant colors jumping off the canvas of her plein air painting capturing a snapshot of her expansive gardens. But just as quickly as your eyes lock in on the yellows, pinks and greens of Reid’s pastel creation, your ears...
JAFFREY, NH
yourvalley.net

Meet the Artist: Sound artist Hayes hosts Canal Convergence workshop

Meet local sound artist, Lauren Sarah Hayes, who explores the sculpting of sound by manipulating, remixing and bending noise. This November, Hayes will host a workshop at Canal Convergence, Nov. …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Photography#Multi#Ar#Xr#Craft Contemporary#Calarts#Kurdish#Tanbour
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Meet Your Neighbor: Local artist Shari Kumer

ROCK SPRINGS — Shari Kumer lives in Rock Springs with her boyfriend, Tom Fleming. She has one son, Steve Kumer, and one daughter, Katie Kumer. She teaches art at Black Butte High School. She is also a working artist. “I work most often with acrylic paint, but I also enjoy...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
spectrumnews1.com

Curated Courthouse, Curated Storefront exhibits feature changing palette of multimedia artists

AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron seems to never have a shortage of art on display, often in surprising places. Through Dec. 8, visitors walking the hallways of the Summit County Courthouse will be exposed to “Faces and Feelings,” an apt exhibit during a pandemic when people must view one another from afar, said probate court Community Outreach Specialist Lisa Mansfield in a release.
AKRON, OH
kosu.org

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein illuminates a lifetime in art with a new multimedia concert

Most of us have snapshots of ourselves as infants. But pianist Simone Dinnerstein has a different kind of baby picture. Her father, Simon, included her, sitting on her mother's lap, in The Fulbright Triptych, an enormous 14-foot-wide painting. That 1974 masterwork is at the center of a new multimedia performance piece devised and directed by the pianist: The Eye Is the First Circle premieres at Montclair State University in New Jersey on Thursday.
MUSIC
San Francisco Examiner

Lozano-Hemmer’s ‘Unstable Presence’ is for multimedia and music lovers, even techies

Poetic, political, philosophical, and both cool and geeky, an exhibition of recent work by media artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer has opened in San Francisco. Notable for creating large-scale, technology-filled installations that involve the architecture and history of public space, and for making such artwork far more compelling than it sounds, Lozano-Hemmer explores the transitory and ephemeral aspects of existence in his new show, “Unstable Presence.” It’s modest in size, but substantial in impact.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
UCLA
Harper's Bazaar

Who is Rachel Jones? Meet the artist behind this year's Bazaar Art cover

If you haven't yet heard of Rachel Jones, the creator of our 2021 Bazaar Art cover, you soon will. The 29-year old creative has long been a favourite of the art crowd but is poised for widespread acclaim thanks to her inclusion in a landmark show this month at the Hayward Gallery. Jones has been selected among 30 artists, including our Bazaar Art guest editor Lubaina Himid, in Mixing It Up: Painting Today; a riotous celebration of the medium and its power to speak to the present moment. Three of Jones' works will be exhibited and one, lick your teeth, so they clutch (2021), is the bold and beautiful image reproduced on our cover.
VISUAL ART
L.A. Weekly

Yvette Gellis: Verdure at L.A. Louver

Each of us had a unique reaction to the months we spent in lockdown, and this is as true of artists as of everyone. Body, psyche and soul, our experiences have been as individual as we are — and painter Yvette Gellis is no exception. Where some artists grew quiet and personal in their ideas and practices, Gellis contemplated the entire web of nature. Where some became reserved or pared down in their materials, she lavished pigment in rich impasto almost to the point of decadence. Where some took up shadowy, nuanced palettes speaking to loss, melancholy or pensiveness, she expanded into an exuberant technicolor rainbow spectrum singing the song of nature’s material and spiritual grandeur.
VISUAL ART
CBS Miami

Renowned French Artist & Muralist, Mantra, Debuts Metamorphis At GGA Gallery At Wynwood Walls

Wynwood (CBSMiami)- Just inside the colorful murals that make up the wonders of Wynwood Walls is Goldman Global Arts Gallery or GGA, where artist Peter Tunney has curated quite the exhibit featuring works by French artist Mantra. It’s called Metamorphosis. “I’m personally hungry for a lightness of being, and a little bit of joy. Everything is so heavy,” said Tunney. “With Mantra, it’s about as light as beautiful as I can get and he’s a special guy.” Set in a rainforest backdrop, Mantra, whose real name is Yuri Cansell, is presenting his first-ever gallery showing.  Known for his beautiful murals on buildings across...
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
gratefulweb.com

meet IBMA's New Artist & Instrumental Group of the Year: Appalachian Road Show

Last night, roots supergroup Appalachian Road Show was named the Instrumental Group of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. The band was one of four 2x winning artists alongside Billy Strings, Sierra Hull and Dale Ann Bradley. Billboard announced the winners, here: billboard.com/articles/news/awards/9638941/2021-ibma-bluegrass-music-awards-winners-billy-strings.
MUSIC
uscannenbergmedia.com

School of gerontology showcases caregivers in multimedia event

The USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology hosted a three-hour event about caregiving for older adults that included a photography presentation, a documentary screening and a panel discussion. The event, titled “Voices of Young Caregivers in the Digital Age” was held Friday, Oct. 1 both in-person in the Leonard Davis Auditorium and online via Zoom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Maria Tokareva’s Signature ‘Miss Frais’ Collection Goes Digital With Solana-backed NFTs

While society has made major steps toward gender equality in the past century, many industries and trades still lag behind– including art, which despite being known for its boundary-pushing ethos, has continued to favor male artists over their women counterparts into the 21st century. Though there’s a near even 50-50 split between the genders in the art field, only 30 percent of gallery-repped artists happen to be women, while female artists simultaneously reportedly earn 19 percent less on average for their work than men.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy