5 tips to help protect the great outdoors as more people enjoy time outside

Nowhere else does the English countryside come so vividly into focus – little wonder it’s the UK’s most sought-after retreat. A sister property to Babylonstoren, a dreamy farm-cum-hotel in South Africa’s wine country, this Somerset estate is as bucolic as they come: a bountiful sweep of orchards, ancient woodland and 200-year-old gardens, with velveteen lawns, a ‘Beezantium’ of hives humming with honey-bee activity, plus a rosy maze of apple trees, in which guests can get happily lost. Cider, or here ‘cyder’, is the heartbeat of the estate, with lively cellar tastings, and menus in the Garden Café drawing on apple-country heritage. But to fully submerge yourself in the power of plants, the spa awaits. Treatments, curated by The Newt’s head of wellbeing, Franziska Lang, might begin barefoot, with a stroll through the medieval garden where fresh herbs are cut, then used in therapeutic bodywork and spookily diagnostic reflexology. Meanwhile, facials layer cranberry peels with apple stem-cell masks to firm and plump. For something earthier, try a rasul mud treatment, which leaves skin strokeably soft. Afterwards, retreat to the pool and drift away on a lounger – at least until dinner, when spring lamb with marigolds tempts you to the greenhousey Botanical Rooms restaurant. The deep quiet makes for a peaceful slumber: choose from elegant Hadspen, a 17th-century Georgian manor house; the Stable Rooms, with their sunny terraces; or suites with four-poster beds at the Farmyard, a cluster of honey-coloured old agricultural buildings. You’ll stay for a night, maybe two – but the sense of calm you’ll take away with you lingers long after you’ve left.

