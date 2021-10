Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. A 25-year veteran of global enterprise software with a focus on monetization. Self-service has become the focal point of customer experience. One of the changes brought about by the web is consumers expecting 24-hour access to goods and services. Self-service has evolved well beyond the initial buying decision. Once they have made a purchase or signed up for a new service, customers tend to expect total control over their accounts, including billing. That’s why companies should consider billing to be an extension of the customer experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO