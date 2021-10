KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — UPDATE 10:50 a.m. 10/5/2021: Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a Jeep crashed Monday, October 4th. Illinois State Police say it happened Monday at 3:30 p.m., south of Woodhull. Both lanes were closed but have since reopened. Illinois State Police say the driver "was traveling eastbound on Interstate 74. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 drove into the median at mile marker 38, lost control and rolled. Unit 1 came to rest in the westbound lanes. Driver of Unit 1 was pronounced dead at the scene."

