Collaborative broadband solutions for rural Owen County
The Owen County Economic Development Corp. hosted Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch along with representatives from three local broadband providers at its fall roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The event opened with Executive Director, Marce King, giving an update on Owen County's economic progress. King shared about the completion of the public restroom facility, the $150,000 Overstreet Center for Entrepreneurship that will be completed next year, the $60,000 grant for Owen's new comprehensive plan as well as many other projects and initiatives that the county is working together toward.www.spencereveningworld.com
Comments / 0