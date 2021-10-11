Paul Finebaum marvels at what Georgia has accomplished through Week 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have done everything in their power to become the No. 1 team in the country: they’re 6-0, with wins over three then-ranked teams (Clemson, Arkansas and Auburn), they’ve allowed just three touchdowns all season thanks to a stellar defense and they’ve found consistency in the rushing game thanks to Zamir White.

However, prior to Week 6, there remained just one item on the docket preventing Georgia from claiming the top spot: an Alabama loss. With a miraculous, game-winning field goal, Texas A&M was able to knock off the previously top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, which in turn bumped the Bulldogs up to No. 1 on the polls for the first time since 1982. And although Georgia was only able to jump the Crimson Tide after their loss, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum still believes the achievement is merely a benchmark that reveals just how much the team has accomplished through six weeks.

“Georgia, they’re the number one team in the country,” Finebaum said on The ESPN College Football Podcast. “[Georgia] is playing with a backup quarterback, and you tell me how many major teams Stetson Bennett could start for? I can’t think of any.”

Bennett, a senior quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia, is filling in for Georgia’s typical starter in JT Daniels. Daniels has battled injuries for much of the 2021 season, only appearing in three games against Clemson, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Bennett has done more than enough to fill the void, starting against UAB, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 18 Auburn, holding a 69 percent completion rate while throwing for 746 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Heading into Georgia’s last game against Auburn, Smart was planning on making a decision on his quarterbacking situation after watching pregame warmups, and he ultimately selected Bennett.

“Somebody joked to me last night,” Finebaum said, “do you think Kirby is just saving JT Daniels for the SEC Championship game? At this point, he’ll need [Daniels] perhaps against Florida. Florida is a team you could get in a track meet with, but he won’t need him too many other times. They have Kentucky this weekend, and I was up there [last week], and that’s a really good team. … I know it’s hard to think about anything other than Alabama, but that’s just the way college football has been for a long time.”

As Finebaum noted, Georgia might not even need Daniels, its junior quarterback that transferred from USC before the 2020 season, for the rest of the 2021 regular season; it has just two games against ranked opponents on its schedule and both are in the next two weeks — at home against No. 11 Kentucky, and at home against No. 20 Florida. Perhaps the Bulldogs won’t need their starting quarterback until the SEC Championship game, if Smart can take them there, assuming they will face Alabama on the big stage. With the way Georgia’s rushing attack and defense has performed, Finebaum’s remark makes sense.

White leads all Georgia rushers with 71 carries for 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and James Cook is not too far behind with 41 carries for 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Georgia managed to take down a ranked Auburn team thanks in part to White’s 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus an elite defense that allowed just ten points.

Smart’s defense ranks first in just about every major category through six games. It has allowed just three touchdowns all season, and just north of 201 opposing yards per game. If Georgia can keep limiting opponents to mediocre offensive performances, it might not even need the offense production that has seen the Bulldogs score 34 or more points in five of its six contests.