CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Paul Finebaum marvels at what Georgia has accomplished through Week 6

By Simon Gibbs about 16 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08D6ms_0cNl6AmO00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have done everything in their power to become the No. 1 team in the country: they’re 6-0, with wins over three then-ranked teams (Clemson, Arkansas and Auburn), they’ve allowed just three touchdowns all season thanks to a stellar defense and they’ve found consistency in the rushing game thanks to Zamir White.

However, prior to Week 6, there remained just one item on the docket preventing Georgia from claiming the top spot: an Alabama loss. With a miraculous, game-winning field goal, Texas A&M was able to knock off the previously top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, which in turn bumped the Bulldogs up to No. 1 on the polls for the first time since 1982. And although Georgia was only able to jump the Crimson Tide after their loss, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum still believes the achievement is merely a benchmark that reveals just how much the team has accomplished through six weeks.

“Georgia, they’re the number one team in the country,” Finebaum said on The ESPN College Football Podcast. “[Georgia] is playing with a backup quarterback, and you tell me how many major teams Stetson Bennett could start for? I can’t think of any.”

Bennett, a senior quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia, is filling in for Georgia’s typical starter in JT Daniels. Daniels has battled injuries for much of the 2021 season, only appearing in three games against Clemson, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Bennett has done more than enough to fill the void, starting against UAB, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 18 Auburn, holding a 69 percent completion rate while throwing for 746 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Heading into Georgia’s last game against Auburn, Smart was planning on making a decision on his quarterbacking situation after watching pregame warmups, and he ultimately selected Bennett.

“Somebody joked to me last night,” Finebaum said, “do you think Kirby is just saving JT Daniels for the SEC Championship game? At this point, he’ll need [Daniels] perhaps against Florida. Florida is a team you could get in a track meet with, but he won’t need him too many other times. They have Kentucky this weekend, and I was up there [last week], and that’s a really good team. … I know it’s hard to think about anything other than Alabama, but that’s just the way college football has been for a long time.”

As Finebaum noted, Georgia might not even need Daniels, its junior quarterback that transferred from USC before the 2020 season, for the rest of the 2021 regular season; it has just two games against ranked opponents on its schedule and both are in the next two weeks — at home against No. 11 Kentucky, and at home against No. 20 Florida. Perhaps the Bulldogs won’t need their starting quarterback until the SEC Championship game, if Smart can take them there, assuming they will face Alabama on the big stage. With the way Georgia’s rushing attack and defense has performed, Finebaum’s remark makes sense.

White leads all Georgia rushers with 71 carries for 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and James Cook is not too far behind with 41 carries for 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Georgia managed to take down a ranked Auburn team thanks in part to White’s 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus an elite defense that allowed just ten points.

Smart’s defense ranks first in just about every major category through six games. It has allowed just three touchdowns all season, and just north of 201 opposing yards per game. If Georgia can keep limiting opponents to mediocre offensive performances, it might not even need the offense production that has seen the Bulldogs score 34 or more points in five of its six contests.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

College Gameday reveals guest picker ahead of Georgia show

For the second time in three weeks, Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia will host ESPN’s College Gameday in Athens, as the Bulldogs face the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, and ESPN on Friday announced the celebrity guest picker: comedian Jeff Foxworthy. “If you are going to be on ESPN College...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

David Pollack: 2021 Georgia defense is among the greatest ever

Georgia’s defense has been downright dominant this season. ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack thinks that the unit could be one of the best in the history of college football. Georgia certainly deserves to be in the conversation. The Bulldogs have allowed just 5.5 points per game and 201.2 yards per game, both of which lead the nation.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Tim Tebow: Texas A&M 'awoke a sleeping giant' in win over Alabama

Legendary college football quarterback Tim Tebow believes Texas A&M awoke a sleeping giant with its upset victory over Alabama last Saturday. On the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday in Athens, the former All-American Florida quarterback expressed his concern for the rest of the college football world. “I don’t think it...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Florida State
City
Blackshear, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Kentucky roster adds more and more Georgia flavor

Kentucky’s road trip to Athens will serve as a homecoming for 13 Wildcats. On the UK roster only Kentucky (39) and Ohio (22) have more players than the state of Georgia. As the Wildcats slightly recalibrate their recruiting strategy, the peach state has become more and more important. That makes Saturday’s game more and more important.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Florida releases hype video ahead of LSU game

The No. 20 Florida Gators should have no problems on the road this weekend, even if it means playing in an environment as hostile as Death Valley. Dan Mullen and Florida will take to Baton Rouge to play the LSU Tigers on Saturday, a program that has looked like a shell of itself since its 2019 national championship-winning run. Since then, LSU has gone just .500, leading way to questions regarding Ed Orgeron’s future as the Tigers’ head coach.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

What Kentucky must do to beat No. 1 Georgia

All eyes will be on the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. College football’s most intriguing matchup will air in CBS’s illustrious 3:30 time slot. ESPN College Gameday, SEC Nation, and the KSR Pregame Show will also be in Athens which boosts the atmosphere and anticipation leading up to kickoff.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

SEC Power Rankings updated ahead of Week 7 of college football

Week 6 was an extremely exciting one inside the SEC, and Week 7 could be just as fun. Texas A&M took down Alabama and Georgia kept rolling against Auburn, resulting in shakeups in the polls. Arkansas seemingly tied the game against Ole Miss but instead went for two to try and steal the win, but the attempt was unsuccessful and the Rebels held on.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Paul Finebaum
On3.com

Tim Tebow reveals where Kentucky has edge over Georgia

On the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday afternoon in Athens, Tim Tebow gave his thoughts on the upcoming slate of SEC battles. In one segment in particular the two went over the huge matchup between undefeated Kentucky and top-ranked Georgia. Heading into the game, the Bulldogs are viewed as the...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On300 DL Khurtiss Perry narrows list to 5 Schools

Four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry of Montgomery (Ala.) has narrowed his list to five schools- Auburn, Alabama, Texas, UCF, and Clemson. The 6-foot-2 265 pounder announced a top 10 in July. This time around, he cut Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, and Miami from contention. Perry, one of the...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Kirby Smart: All that matters is making College Football Playoff

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs now sit atop the college football rankings. After watching SEC rival Alabama fall last speaking to Texas A&M, The Bulldogs find themselves ranked No.1 in the country. On the Paul Finebaum show on Friday afternoon in Athens, Smart opened up and talked...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

LOOK: 2022 four-star Quency Wiggins visited by Florida coaches

Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy defensive lineman Quency Wiggins is fresh off a visit to Florida, but the Gators wanted a little more face time. Wiggins, the No. 55 overall player in the 2022 On300 rankings, was visited Friday night by defensive line coach David Turner and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff. Wiggins’ opponent, University Lab, also features two major Florida targets in the 2022 and 2023 class: brothers Austin Ausberry and Jaiden Ausberry. Austin is a consensus four-star prospect in this year’s class, while Jaiden ranks as the No. 64 overall player in the 2023 On100.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#American Football#Clemson#Texas A M#Espn#Uab
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Georgia: National Media Predictions

The national spotlight is focused directly on Kentucky vs. Georgia tomorrow in Athens. All week, we’ve been treated to stories about how Mark Stoops has transformed Kentucky into a winner and glowing praise for the current state of the program. But, is anybody actually picking the No. 11 Cats to upset the No. 1 Dawgs? Not in the national media, at least. Here’s a roundup of predictions.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky releases hype video ahead of Georgia game

All eyes will be on the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, as Mark Stoops leads his program into what’s long been considered unchartered territory in Lexington: a top-15 showdown against a fellow undefeated SEC counterpart in No. 1 Georgia. Nine years into his tenure as Kentucky’s head football coach,...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Midseason report: 30 coordinators whose stock is on the rise

On Wednesday, we identified 20 head coaches whose stock is on the rise after the first half of the regular season. After talking to industry sources, here’s a look at 30 coordinators who fall in that same category. They’re listed alphabetically. Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes. Barnes technically isn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Run it back

The law of averages finally pulled through for Luckett’s Locks in Week 6. It’s about time. With a 4-2 mark, we recorded our first winning weekend of the season to bump our overall season mark to 15-21-2 against the spread (ATS) on the season. Oklahoma’s miraculous cover felt like a true turning point.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy