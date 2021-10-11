Money Back After You Fuel Up – State Senator Dan Hegeman

For the last several years, a lot of people have been looking at ways to improve Missouri’s roads and bridges. At the forefront has been the state of I-70 through Missouri, which is among the nation’s most-travelled interstates. But, it is not only the big highways that are aging. As we well know, lettered routes are amongst the more dangerous roads throughout our state. What is needed is a way to pay for improving all of these roads, and the solution to this challenge is something the Missouri General Assembly has been working on for years.