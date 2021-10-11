Paul Finebaum takes Bill O'Brien, Pete Golding to task for Alabama loss vs. Texas A&M

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Paul Finebaum took Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding to task following Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M. Finebaum believes the Alabama coordinators were not at their best against the Aggies, causing the Crimson Tide to get upset.

On The ESPN College Football Podcast, Finebaum disparaged O’Brien and Golding’s performances.

“(Texas A&M) had a couple friends helping them out, and they were dressed in Alabama coaching uniforms,” stated Finebaum. “The performance by Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding would have to be considered one of the most embarrassing I’ve ever seen from Nick Saban coordinators.

“Pete Golding, the defensive coordinator, came under fire a couple weeks ago .. it was just really abominable what I saw. And Bill O’Brien surprised me. Now the fact that Bill O’Brien’s losing a game in the state of Texas shouldn’t be a big surprise. I think Alabama had it on the three yard-line and had three straight passing plays.

“Even former players, DeVonta Smith was tweeting run the damn ball .. you never see that with Alabama players. I wanted to believe that O’Brien had the right cards.”

Finebaum also mentions that O’Brien isn’t completely at fault, as the Alabama offense did put up a number of points. However, some of the decisions he made left Finebaum scratching his head.

On the other hand, Finebaum thought Golding was terrible on Saturday. After praising his gameplan against Ole Miss, it’s apparent that Finebaum believes Golding struck out against the Aggies.

Now, Alabama must be perfect moving forward to have a chance at the college football playoff. That includes not just the players, but their offensive and defensive coordinator as well.

Finebaum: ‘The defensive performance for Alabama was disgraceful.’

Finebaum has been hard on Golding’s defense following the shocking loss. Earlier, he ranted about their performance — even asking what Golding’s buy-out was.

While Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada had a great game, Finebaum ripped the Crimson Tide’s defensive performance following the game.

“I was concerned by the fact that Alabama was dominated on both lines of scrimmage,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I haven’t seen that very often in Nick Saban’s tenure.

“And not only that, it was a complete lack of composure, and I saw some some inexplicable coaching decisions as well. Offensively, passing three-straight times in the red zone, and the defensive coordinator, I don’t know what his buyout is, but he better look at it this morning because the defensive performance for Alabama was disgraceful.”

The aforementioned Calzada became a star. He shredded the Alabama defense, passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in victory. Additionally, he came back from a knee injury to lead the Aggies game-winning drive in the waning moments.

The loss shocked Paul Finebaum and the college football world, but Alabama is still in relatively good shape. If they can win out, it’ll be tough to keep them out of the College Football Playoff.