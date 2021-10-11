Overwatch's Halloween Terror 2021 kicks off this week

Overwatch's Halloween Terror 2021 event kicks off tomorrow, October 12th, with Blizzard having already shared a brief glimpse of Draugr Reinhardt. Blizzard hasn't yet shared a breakdown of what this year's Halloween Terror event will look like, but last year's event brought new challenges like Junkenstein's Revenge, skins like the Fantasma Sombra epic skin, weekly rewards, and six new achievements. Halloween Terror 2020 ran for three weeks, so hopefully Halloween Terror 2021 will offer just as much time for you to sink your teeth into the Halloween content. It's been pretty quiet recently for Overwatch news, except for the recent glimpse of Overwatch 2, which gave us a look at 5v5 gameplay on the New York, Dorado, and Havana maps, as well as hero reworks.