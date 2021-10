Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...

