NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A passenger was detained after a Republic Airways flight made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. Port Authority Police say other passengers reported the individual was behaving suspiciously and erratically. Republic Airways released the following statement: “A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight. Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation. Our crew responded to the situation in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO