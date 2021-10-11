CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can get a free McDonald’s ‘thank you’ breakfast this week if you’re a teacher. Here’s how

By Zlati Meyer
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers traditionally have been given apples, but this week, educators are getting free breakfast from McDonald’s. The fast-food chain calls them Thank You Meals—a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a beverage. Sandwich options are an Egg McMuffin; a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit; or a Sausage Biscuit, and the beverage may be medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

