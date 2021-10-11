CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud named co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, Freshman of the Week

By Patrick Murphy
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State quarterback C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes to a 66-17 win against Maryland on Saturday afternoon, following his breakout performance from the week prior against Rutgers with his best game of the season. The redshirt freshman, who was given Week 4 off against Akron to rest an injured shoulder, proved the last two weeks to be the player head coach Ryan Day and the Scarlet and Gray staff expected when he was named the starter heading into the year.

