Ohio State's C.J. Stroud named co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, Freshman of the Week

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers will get Army West Point’s best shot Saturday night. Recent history suggests they will. Under head coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights have pushed more than a couple of big-time foes with more talent to the brink. Last season it was Cincinnati. Army gave the 14th-ranked Bearcats all they could handle before falling 24-10. In 2019, more than 105,000 fans at Michigan Stadium held their collective breath and exhaled as the Wolverines defeated Army, 24-21, in overtime. The Oklahoma Sooners in 2018, led by now-NFL star Kyler Murray, had a similar scare at home and won in overtime despite having the ball for just more than 15 minutes on offense.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO