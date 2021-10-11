CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Correction: Obit-Martin J. Sherwin story

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

In a story published Oct. 9, 2021, about the death of historian Martin Sherwin, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a center he helped found at Tufts University. It’s the Nuclear Age History and Humanities Center, not the Nuclear Age History Center.

