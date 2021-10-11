Correction: Obit-Martin J. Sherwin story

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO