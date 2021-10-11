CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Austerity is a living hell. How can anyone describe it as character-building?

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGQb1_0cNl274c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wozDv_0cNl274c00
Rubbish piled up in London's Leicester Square during the 1978 winter of discontent.

“Winter of discontent” is the new “blitz spirit” – the phrase on everyone’s lips, but always loudest from the people who couldn’t conceivably remember it. I don’t remember it myself, but at least I was alive in the late 70s, unlike the rightwing commentator who pulled the starting gun on the week with the explosive claim in the Times that, far from minding being poorer and not warm enough, a large part of the population would actively enjoy it. Middle England loves austerity, remember?

This is part of a building narrative to get ahead of the otherwise unavoidable conclusion that, when you put your country in the grip of maniacs and chancers, actual human suffering ensues. It’s a symphony in three movements: first, shortages, what shortages? Second, anything you’re short of, you’re the problem for being so materialistic. Third, decent people actively enjoy going without, because it’s character-building.

There’s a fundamental question here about the elites and their butler class of commentators: they’ve entered a new phase of moral delinquency where they can openly acknowledge the suffering of others and then explain why it’s good, actually. What on earth happened to them? Have they all got lead poisoning? But a couple of housekeeping points, before we resolve that (spoiler: I am probably not going to resolve it).

While, being five at the time, I have no great recall for the winter of discontent, I can happily still use the internet, and can therefore say with a fair amount of certainty that what we are facing this winter is nothing like 1978. The causes are different, the underlying conditions are different, the character of the government is different, the social response will be different. Just about the only way in which the situations resemble one another is that they are both a winter.

And the critical difference is, of course, that while the nation may have been bitterly divided in the late 70s, between left and right, between supporting unions and wanting to smash them, the impact was at least felt by everyone. You couldn’t rich your way out of a refuse collection strike, or insulate yourself against a power cut, though sure, the wealthy probably had more social capital, a better quality of thermal underwear and fancier candles. In 2021, by contrast, 6 million people are going into energy price spikes and food inflation, having just suffered the largest cut to their benefits since the foundation of the welfare state. In the interests of sanity and reason, let’s say it is a certainty that people already on the breadline will not get any thrill out of more hardship.

Let’s also admit, while we’re here, that nobody enjoys hassle, expense, queueing, going without, putting more effort in to end up with less. Nobody thinks: “Great, my gas bill is now so large that I can feel the sinews stiffening in my formerly puny character.” What people are really talking about, when they extol the joys and exhilarations of belt-tightening, is that spot at the intersection between schadenfreude, superiority and sadism – the place where you warm up your heart thinking of others who have it worse, fluff your ego thinking of all the giftedness and hard work that brought you to this happy place of survival, and add zing to your dreary reality by preaching self-denial to people who already have nothing. This is, in other words, human nature at rock bottom. You’ve built a character, all right; it’s just, unfortunately, a really horrible one.

I’m not against nostalgia per se. I feel plangently homesick for a time when certain things were unsayable, when the barrier to entry into polite conversation was to agree that we all had a duty to one another, a duty to make sure there was no one going hungry two streets away, or 500 streets away, and that duty was rooted in certain human fundamentals, such as: “Other people’s lives are valuable and important.” But the nostalgia of the austerity fetish is cruelty dressed up as cuteness.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

On vaccine hesitancy, what would Jesus do?

Those claiming to be Christian and seeking religious exemption from vaccination (Digested week: which Squid Game are you on, my six-year-old asks, 8 October) should be asked: “What would Jesus do?” Since one of the few direct commandments he gave was “love your neighbour” and we know that being vaccinated will help to protect those around you, I think the answer is clear: “Get vaccinated!”
HEALTH
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After David Amess’s death, MPs will feel the cold shiver of vulnerability

One of the most common accusations to be levelled at MPs is that they are “out of touch”. It is sometimes true, but not as often as people may think. The charge is frequently a device to portray ideological difference as cultural alienation. We disagree with a politician’s opinions, and want that to indicate some moral detachment from the ordinary people they are elected to represent.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy