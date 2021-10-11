UNC cancels classes Tuesday over mental wellness concerns
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — UNC-Chapel Hill has canceled classes for Tuesday saying that it will be a wellness day. “We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said Sunday. “This crisis has directly impacted members of our community – especially with the passing of two students on campus in the past month.www.wwaytv3.com
