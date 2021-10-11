CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC cancels classes Tuesday over mental wellness concerns

By WWAY News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — UNC-Chapel Hill has canceled classes for Tuesday saying that it will be a wellness day. “We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said Sunday. “This crisis has directly impacted members of our community – especially with the passing of two students on campus in the past month.

MCic
4d ago

This generation is very scary. They can't think or problem solve for themselves, are unable to handle rejection, and aren't motivated to work for a living.

Rockonc67
4d ago

Unbelievable let’s coddle the future of our country. You cancel a day of class for mental wellness???? What is one day going to do for anyone? I bet out of the whole campus and the two incidents only .001% even knew the individuals involved. But that’s ok the university still gets paid and profits from not using electricity that day. The only people who lose are the students that are actually there for an education

Mr. Hand
4d ago

Seems to me the best thing to do is keep busy...go to class and study, not sit in a dorm room thinking about how terrible life is.

