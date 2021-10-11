CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 8 cents at $7.3325 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $5.3175 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 42 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 18.50 cents at $12.3975 a bushel.

