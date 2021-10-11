CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Top five Greek Islands of 2021: Cycladic hidden gems

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese last few months I’ve spent my days island hopping through Greece for what will be my third full summer here and my seventeenth visit to the country. To say it’s a favourite destination of mine would be quite the understatement, the Greek Islands in my opinion offer something for everyone. From pristine beaches to lush mountains to the quaint traditional villages where you’re welcomed with warm plates and even warmer hearts.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Top 10 best things to see & do on the Greek island of Santorini

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best things to see & do on the Greek island of Santorini. The Greek island of Santorini is one of the most famous travel destinations on the planet. The main reasons why it’s popular are its spectacular volcanic landscape, magnificent sunsets, and scenic clifftop villages with white-washed houses and blue-domed churches. Plenty of people choose Santorini as their marriage or honeymoon destination, as its impressive vistas and photogenic villages always create a romantic setting. The island was shaped some 3,600 years ago by one of the largest volcanic eruptions in recorded history, which left a giant water-filled crater (‘caldera’) measuring about 12 by 7 km (7.5 by 4 mi) and surrounded by 300 m (980 ft) high cliffs on all sides. Santorini is the only inhabited caldera in the world, with a population of around 15000 inhabitants, which is far less compared to the 2 million tourists that visit Santorini each year. Here’s my selection of the 10 best things to see and do on Santorini (below, you can also watch my 4K YouTube video which features the top sights on the island).
WORLD
outdoors.org

Greek Island Hiking Odyssey (#2133)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us on this fantastic hiking adventure of the Greek Isles as we explore hidden treasures from Athens to Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and Delos. We'll hike to Classical Greek ruins and learn how this early civilization shaped the very world we exist in today. Along the way we'll sample local cuisine and wines, gaze at the bluest of seas and become lost in the labyrinth of cobbled lanes leading to peaceful coves and sun swept beaches. Our trip begins with a full guided tour of Athens' historical and cultural highlights including a visit to the Acropolis and the Parthenon. Our visit to Crete will bring us along Greek houses, old ruins, ancient stone roads, beautiful beaches, a dramatic gorge and secret nooks. Ancient Thera, a significant Classical Greek site perched 1000 feet above sea level on a rocky mountain spur, awaits us on the island of Santorini. While there we hike, explore, and visit a local winery. A ferry boat excursion to the island of Delos will bring us to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ancient Delos, one of the most important sites of archaeology in Greece. And while on our visit to the island of Mykonos, we will see its renowned folk art colored houses, traditional whitewashed houses and blue domed churches - a photographer's dream! We will be accompanied by licensed, informative English speaking guides throughout the trip. We will stay in comfortable three and four star hotels, many of which have swimming pools.
TRAVEL
oucampus.org

Hidden Gems of Ottawa

With my time here in Ottawa, I’ve found a few places that feel somewhat hidden or not much known about to the general population. I’m going to share a few places that could be your next go-to spot when wanting to try something new. #1 - The 2nd Street Dam.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Islands#Restaurants#Tourism#Hidden Gems#Architecture#Greeks
Robb Report

This $125,000 Travel Package Lets You and 5 Friends Spend Thanksgiving Underwater in the Maldives

There are thousands of different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, but few are quite as unique as the new underwater experience from Conrad Maldives. The luxury resort, which is located on idyllic Rangali Island, is giving one group of six the chance to spend the national holiday basking in the beauty of the Indian Ocean in myriad magical ways. The first-of-its-kind package, fittingly dubbed Under the Sea, features an exclusive five-night stay in the world’s first underwater villa, the Muraka. Opened in 2018, this expansive 6,000-square foot hideaway is like your very own private aquarium. Spread across two levels, it offers three generous...
WORLD
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Hidden Gems of Kauai

It is arguably one of the more romantic islands on the planet with lush emerald mountains, staggering waterfalls, spectacular beaches, not to mention picture postcard sunsets. It’s probably no coincidence that some of the most popular movies of all time have been filmed here, ranging from South Pacific to Jurassic Park. But I’m going to show you an island off the brochure as I share with you some of my hidden gems of Kauai.
LIFESTYLE
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The Hidden Gems of the Grand Strand

Amidst all the well-known attractions and restaurants around the Grand Strand, such as the SkyWheel and Alabama Theatre, there are so many hidden gems to discover. These 7 spots need to be on your bucket list when exploring the Grand Strand. MarshWalk. The MarshWalk is located on the picturesque marshes...
TRAVEL
femalefirst.co.uk

Seven unique holiday rentals across the UK you can enjoy for an unforgettable staycation

Check out some of Britain’s finest hidden gems. Let’s face it, after the past 18 months, we could all do with a holiday to remember. With that in mind and, after checking out the brilliant series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals on Netflix, we jumped on holiday rental search engine Holidu, and decided to take a look at some of the most stunning and unique locations on offer across the UK.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Once thriving spa, Epecuen drawing tourists to ghostly ruins

Cushioned by a soft silence ruffled only by occasional gusts of wind, tourists walk past rubble and metal shards lying in the streets of what was once the bustling resort of Villa Epecuen. Others photograph petrified trees dotting the apocalyptic scene.The visitors stop to read signs pointing out where hotels and restaurants stood before the salty waters of Lake Epecuen broke through a protective embankment during a storm in 1985 and submerged the village for the next two decades.Water finally drained away, leaving the ruins of the town, where rusted vehicles and skeletons of homes that were hastily abandoned...
WORLD
njmom.com

7 Hidden Gems In NJ To Visit Now

NJ is famous for many things—Lucy the Elephant, Liberty State Park, and Princeton, among others—but there are a few hidden gems in NJ that even long-time residents overlook. And to make you feel like you’re in on the secret, we’re going to spill the details. From hidden hiking spots to not-so-famous parks to historic eateries to under-the-radar towns, these 7 spots are worth a visit. Scroll down to start planning your itinerary now.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Toulouse city guide: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in France’s underrated pink city

Toulouse might be known as la ville rose (the pink city) in honour of its coral-hued buildings but it’s built from the wealth of “blue gold”: the dye of pastel that attracted merchants to the city in the 16th century. Today, there’s an equally colourful atmosphere around its opulent architecture, thanks to its reinvention as an aeronautical hub and a busy student city – France’s fourth largest, where a quarter of its 470,000 residents are students.That means there’s always something going on, whether on the banks of the River Garonne that divides the main part of the city from the...
LIFESTYLE
thedallasnews.net

Earthquake, aftershocks continue to rattle Greek island of Crete

HERAKLION, Crete: The southern Greek island of Crete was hit by a strong aftershock, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, one day after an earthquake killed one person and injured several others. The epicenter of Tuesday morning's aftershock, the strongest of dozens that hit the island, was 22 kilometers southeast...
ENVIRONMENT
1420 WBSM

Find Foliage and Waterfalls on This Hidden Gem Hike Near Amherst

It’s definitely that time of year when your friends who hike are living their best lives and giving you some real FOMO moments. For me, it's the photos of my family and friends in their hiking gear, looking all snuggly and warm as they reach some mountain peak in New Hampshire with gorgeous foliage in the background. They probably just spent five hours climbing up a hill and now will spend the next half of the day coming back down the hill, and they for sure have seen some of the prettiest sights along the way.
AMHERST, NH
The Independent

Bali welcomes back foreign travelers as COVID cases subside

The Indonesian resort island of Bali welcomed international travelers to its shops and white-sand beaches for the first time in more than a year Thursday — if they're vaccinated, test negative, hail from certain countries, quarantine and heed restrictions in public.President Joko Widodo credited Bali's high vaccination rate, and the country's COVID-19 caseload has also declined considerably. Indonesia has had around 1,000 cases a day in the past week after peaking around 56,000 daily in July.Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport will welcome new foreign arrivals from 19 countries that met World Health Organization’s criteria such as having their COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Big clouds of white steam billowed...
WORLD
Robb Report

Meet Project Sonata, a Rule-Breaking 351-Foot Sailing Yacht That Cruises Like a Luxury Liner

What do you call a superyacht concept that takes the progressive learnings from the world’s leading new builds and packs them together in one visionary design? You call it Project Sonata. With three DynaRig systems inspired by the legendary sailing yacht Black Pearl, an inverted bow to slice through waves and enough space on board to compete with a motoryacht, could the 351-foot hybrid sailing yacht have it all? Project Sonata is the work of emerging Swiss studio Valentin Design. Headed up by industrial designer Valentin Weigand, winner of Young Designer of the Year 2020, and naval architect Romain Acquaviva, the duo have...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy