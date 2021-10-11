Top five Greek Islands of 2021: Cycladic hidden gems

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us on this fantastic hiking adventure of the Greek Isles as we explore hidden treasures from Athens to Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and Delos. We'll hike to Classical Greek ruins and learn how this early civilization shaped the very world we exist in today. Along the way we'll sample local cuisine and wines, gaze at the bluest of seas and become lost in the labyrinth of cobbled lanes leading to peaceful coves and sun swept beaches. Our trip begins with a full guided tour of Athens' historical and cultural highlights including a visit to the Acropolis and the Parthenon. Our visit to Crete will bring us along Greek houses, old ruins, ancient stone roads, beautiful beaches, a dramatic gorge and secret nooks. Ancient Thera, a significant Classical Greek site perched 1000 feet above sea level on a rocky mountain spur, awaits us on the island of Santorini. While there we hike, explore, and visit a local winery. A ferry boat excursion to the island of Delos will bring us to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ancient Delos, one of the most important sites of archaeology in Greece. And while on our visit to the island of Mykonos, we will see its renowned folk art colored houses, traditional whitewashed houses and blue domed churches - a photographer's dream! We will be accompanied by licensed, informative English speaking guides throughout the trip. We will stay in comfortable three and four star hotels, many of which have swimming pools.

