Kids (young and old) are welcome to attend the annual Touch A Truck — a FREE event at DeBow Park on Saturday October 16th from 10am – 1pm. Touch-a -Truck gives attendees the chance to climb on/in, flash the lights and honk the horn of many trucks, tractors, emergency vehicles and more! This community-wide event is presented by Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation, and literally features TONS of equipment on display. For additional questions, contact Parks and Recreation at 270-887-4290.