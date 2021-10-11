CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Narcos: Mexico’: New Threats Emerge in Season 3 First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNarcos: Mexico is gearing up for the final blow as Season 3 kicks off Friday, November 5 on Netflix. In a first look at the latest chapter, the ’90s-set drama examines the igniting globalization of the drug business and the war that breaks out following Felix’s (Diego Luna) arrest. As different cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new set of kingpins are emerging.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Narcos: Mexico gets a trailer and huge batch of promo images

With a little over three weeks to go until Narcos: Mexico arrives on Netflix for its third and final season, the streaming service has released a trailer and huge batch of images for the acclaimed crime drama series which you can check out here…. “Set in the 90s, when the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scoot Mcnairy
Person
Luis Gerardo Méndez
Person
Pablo Escobar
Person
Alberto Guerra
Person
Wagner Moura
Person
Diego Luna
Douglas Budget

‘Resident Alien’ First Look Teases Harry’s Season 2 Return to Earth (VIDEO)

He’s back. Syfy’s Resident Alien is teasing the return of Alan Tudyk‘s extraterrestrial Harry in a first look at Season 2 of the hit comedy. As part of New York Comic Con, Syfy has debuted a brand new video offering fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the show’s upcoming season. Crash landing on the network earlier this year, Resident Alien follows Harry after he arrives on Earth and passes himself off as the small-town doctor of Patience, Colorado.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Animaniacs’: Yakko, Wakko & Dot Riff on ‘ThunderCats’ in Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Animaniacs are almost back for Season 2 and Hulu is unveiling a first look at what’s to come with a newly-released teaser and images. Set to arrive, Friday, November 5, the 13-episode season sees the return of Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and Dot (Tress MacNeille) who are taking on the ’80s in the teaser, below. The family-friendly series from Steven Spielberg has something for everyone as the iconic trio tackles pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies, and some important safety tips among other things.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Tijuana#Dea
tvinsider.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Returns as Kanan Stark in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Power Universe continues to thrive at Starz as the spinoff Power Book II: Ghost gears up for its second season. Premiering Sunday, November 21, the series will air on Starz and across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and Canada with episodes arriving at a later date for international viewers. In an exclusive first look at the Season 2 trailer, Power Book II: Ghost raises the stakes as characters are faced with even bigger ethical dilemmas and the return of Kanan Stark (executive producer 50 Cent).
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Stuntman Nearly Dies After Falling 70 Feet in Scary Wire Accident

America’s Got Talent’s fans tune into the reality show to see America’s most talented acts, obviously. But, unfortunately, with that comes a lot of extreme – and very dangerous – acts. A number of dangerous acts have been performed over the years. Some successful, and some very unsuccessful. Fortunately, nobody has ever died, but some have become very close to crossing that line.
TV SHOWS
asapland.com

Law drama NCIS Season 18 Revealed release date

NCIS is known for its Naval Criminal Investigation Service. It is the drama TV Series. This series is based on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Recently, producers have announced the Season 18 of NCIS. 17 The seasons of this show is already popular and hit. It is an obvious thing that the show is running for 17 Seasons and it has not separate fan base.
TV SERIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Mom boss sheds new light on surprise cancellation

CBS sitcom Mom was suddenly cancelled back in February, and now a network chief has finally discussed the reasons why. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed mother daughter duo Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), who try to overcome their addiction issues and attend Alcoholics Anonymous together.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy