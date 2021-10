Honda has released details on its electrification strategy for China, announcing five new electric vehicles it plans to launch in the country. Two of them will soon enter production at Honda’s joint ventures in China: the e:NS1 (built by Dongfeng Honda) and the e:NP1 (GAC Honda). If you think they look familiar, it’s because they’re based on the new Honda HR-V, at least in the looks department.

