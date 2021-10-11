CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Crider Foods recalls canned beef product because of unsafe lead levels

By Bianca Cseke
Fox17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Crider Foods is recalling more than 525,000 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead because of a spice mix used from an outside supplier. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Monday. Recalled...

www.fox17online.com

Related
WGN Radio

Evans Food Group recalls over 10,000 pounds of pork products including pork rinds

The USDA has released the following: Evans Food Group Ltd., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,359 pounds of pork pellet products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The pork pellet products were imported on September […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox17

Rice cereal, dog food, sea salt crackers, Nestle trail mix, bean sprouts recalled

(WXMI) — Nestle has recalled several of its Nature’s Heart trail mix products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD). We’re told the recall was issued after two complaints were filed from those with peanut allergies who incurred mild allergic reactions after...
AGRICULTURE
Fox17

FDA prompts food industry to reduce sodium in products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants food manufacturers to reduce the amount of salt that is in their products. The new guidance is aimed at helping Americans cut their salt intake. “Limiting certain nutrients, such as sodium, in our diets plays a crucial role in preventing diseases like hypertension...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Boston

Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey For Possible Plastic Contamination

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (CBS) — Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The USDA said consumers have reported finding pieces of blue plastic in raw ground turkey. So far there have not been any reports of injuries linked to the recall. Two products are being recalled. One is 2.5-pound trays of “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, case code 50211271 and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging. In case you missed it #Recall Alert: Butterball, LLC is recalling ground turkey products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Read more here -> https://t.co/U3nlxnYtXu pic.twitter.com/IbjKTlThGK — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) October 14, 2021 The other is a 3-pound tray of Kroger GROUND TURKEY with a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, case code 50211271, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging. Both recalled productions shipped to retailers nationwide have establishment number EST. P-7345. Regulators are concerned that the recalled ground turkey may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Anyone who bought them is urged to throw the turkey out or return it. Click here for full recall details.  
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Baby Cereal Sold At Walmart Recalled Over Arsenic Levels

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The company that manufactures a baby cereal sold exclusively at Walmart issued a voluntary recall Friday for three lots of the product, the Food and Drug Administration announced. A routine sampling by the FDA found that three lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, made by Maple Island Inc., tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. Walmart has pulled the baby food off its shelves and has taken measures to prevent further sales. No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by the recall, the...
FOOD SAFETY
SlashGear

USDA reveals massive canned beef recall over lead contamination

The USDA has published a recall covering more than half a million cans of beef and gravy products over the presence of lead. The recall comes from Crider Foods of Georgia, which says the lead contamination has been traced back to a mix of spices provided by a third-party company. The recalled cans were made starting in October 2020.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Voice

Dog Food Recalled Due To Possible Elevated Vitamin D Levels

A company is recalling about 1,600 cases of a dog food product due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D.On Monday, Oct. 11, Tuffy's Pet Foods made the announcement that it is recalling cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food that come in a Tetrapak carton.The company said the recall is limite…
WEIGHT LOSS
WFMJ.com

USDA announces recall of 263 tons of beef over lead concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead. Manufacturer Crider Foods says the contamination may be linked to a spice mix from an outside supplier. The...
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Seafood Is Being Recalled Due to a Salmonella Outbreak

Northeast Seafood Products, based out of Colorado and not the northeast, has shut down part of its facility after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. The CDC says the outbreak has resulted in 102 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations across 14 states. Though, almost all of the people who became ill were in Colorado or had recently traveled to Colorado, which is where Northeast Seafood distributes.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected foods at home.
foodmanufacturing.com

More Than Half a Million Pounds of Canned Beef Recalled for Lead

WASHINGTON — Crider Foods, a Stillmore, Ga., establishment, is recalling approximately 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead, due to a spice mix used from an outside supplier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Oct. 8.
FOOD SAFETY
newscentermaine.com

Recall alert: Don't serve this canned beef with gravy

More than 525,000 pounds of canned beef products that were sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain unsafe levels of lead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday. Lead poisoning can lead to serious health issues, particularly in children. Crider Foods of Stillmore,...
FOOD SAFETY
Dayton Daily News

Recall: Canned roast beef with gravy may be contaminated with lead

More than 525,000 pounds of canned roast beef with gravy is under recall because it may be contaminated with lead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday. A spice mix used from an outside supplier contained unsafe levels of lead used in the canned goods...
FOOD SAFETY
SlashGear

USDA says some pork products recalled over Listeria risk

The USDA has published a Class I recall involving some pork products due to their potential contamination with Listeria. The frozen pork products covered by this recall were produced over a two-day period last month, though some recipients may still have the products in their freezers. As with other recalls involving Listeria, consumers are warned not to eat the pork.
AGRICULTURE

