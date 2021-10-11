Crider Foods recalls canned beef product because of unsafe lead levels

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (CBS) — Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The USDA said consumers have reported finding pieces of blue plastic in raw ground turkey. So far there have not been any reports of injuries linked to the recall. Two products are being recalled. One is 2.5-pound trays of “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, case code 50211271 and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging. In case you missed it #Recall Alert: Butterball, LLC is recalling ground turkey products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Read more here -> https://t.co/U3nlxnYtXu pic.twitter.com/IbjKTlThGK — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) October 14, 2021 The other is a 3-pound tray of Kroger GROUND TURKEY with a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, case code 50211271, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging. Both recalled productions shipped to retailers nationwide have establishment number EST. P-7345. Regulators are concerned that the recalled ground turkey may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Anyone who bought them is urged to throw the turkey out or return it. Click here for full recall details.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO