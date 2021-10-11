Iowa Football Bowl Projections: October 11

No. 1 Georgia, coming off its third win over a top 25 opponent of the season, a 34-10 road win over Auburn, is now preparing for another Top 25 matchup, this time against No. 11 Kentucky. ESPN defines its FPI as a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily." This week saw ESPN update FPI's updated projected chances of the Dawgs' winning Saturday's game against Kentucky.
