Iowa State

Iowa Football Bowl Projections: October 11

By Sean Bock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa is 6-0 on the season coming off a victory over No. 4 Penn State this past weekend. With the Hawkeyes officially becoming bowl eligible, it's time to take a look at where various outlets project Iowa football to play during bowl season. This College Football News story has the...

Related
247Sports

Preview: Will Iowa figure out Purdue's passing attack?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a thorn in its side over the past couple of years and that's courtesy of the Purdue Boilermakers. They have won three out of the past four games against Iowa with their lethal passing attack. Iowa's secondary has been the best in the country this year and Saturday will be another test.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Several visitors coming to Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota hosts Nebraska for a Big Ten matchup on Saturday. 247Sports has learned of several recruits that will attend the contest as well. One that is coming in with an offer already is Michigan City (Ind.) 2024 running back Jaden Hart. That came in early June after he came to campus for a camp and earned the offer. He has not been back to campus for a game yet, so this will be his first chance to see a game there. He has validated the summer offers he picked up with a good sophomore season that has seen him play both tailback and in the slot and show his versatility,
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Week seven staff picks

NORMAN, Okla. — We’ve reached the second half of the 2021 football season, and the fourth-ranked Sooners return home to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to kick it off. The TCU Horned Frogs come to town for what sets up as an intriguing game coming off an epic Red River Showdown victory last weekend in Dallas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College Football Playoff predictor: ESPN updates rankings for Week 7

Week 6 of the college football season saw yet another top four team fall, as Texas A&M pulled off the most shocking upset in the past few years by knocking off No. 1 Alabama with a last-minute field goal from now legendary kicker Seth Small. Otherwise, it was business as normal for most College Football Playoff contenders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan offensive film review with Al Borges: ‘Michigan checked a lot of boxes versus Nebraska'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive film review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Ohio State asking for fan designs for new Ohio Stadium turf

Have you ever been watching a home Ohio State football game and though, "Man, I'd really like to help redesign the turf on the field of Ohio Stadium"? Well for those of you who have, now is your opportunity. The Buckeyes announced on Friday that they are seeking concepts for...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

College football bettings odds: Week 7's 10 best over/under bets

In last week's fifth installment of the 10 best over/under bets, my picks went 8-2 including a 2-0 record in my top two bets, pushing my year-to-date total to 29-21. Heading into Week 7, I am aiming to continue to smash through the .500 barrier and believe I have identified 10 solid bets to do so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan defensive film review with Vance Bedford: 'My hat is off to the DC...'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State/Louisville/Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford Al come together for the Michigan defensive film Review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Notre Dame Defense: Drive-Thru

A review of Notre Dame’s 80 *full defensive possessions shows 50 of the opponents’ aggregate offensive possessions should be scored as definitive wins for new coordinator Marcus Freeman’s defense. Conversely, 25 opposing drives ended with points scored including a 11 with field goals and 14 touchdowns. The five remaining (missed...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Oklahoma at four in the 'JP Poll'

Every week, Josh Pate of 247Sports and Late Kick shares his power ratings. In what's nicknamed the 'JP Poll', there are always various reactions to the release. In a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ, Pate explained why Oklahoma came in at number-four. "So, I'm going to tell you, I...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Sooners injury report for TCU

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 4 Oklahoma returns to the Palace on the Prairie for the second half of the 2021 regular season. It plays host to TCU, as it hopes to move to 7-0 for only the second time in the last 16 seasons. “A lot of good here in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

ESPN's FPI updates Georgia's chances of beating Kentucky

No. 1 Georgia, coming off its third win over a top 25 opponent of the season, a 34-10 road win over Auburn, is now preparing for another Top 25 matchup, this time against No. 11 Kentucky. ESPN defines its FPI as a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily." This week saw ESPN update FPI's updated projected chances of the Dawgs' winning Saturday's game against Kentucky.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Four-star guard Milos Uzan ready to make a decision

Fans of college basketball and the world of college basketball recruiting has a date to circle on the calendar. Tomorrow on Saturday, October 16, 2022 point guard Milos Uzan plans to announce his collegiate commitment. The Dream City Christian High School star made this news official via social media and one thing is true: Whichever program lands him is getting a truly special player.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Weekend predictions

The GenesPage 247Sports staff predicts this week’s Southeastern Conference winners and losers. Only an Alabama loss kept every picker from being perfect. When was the last time that was said?. David Murray (6-1 last week, 52-10 this season) ALABAMA 31, MISSISSIPPI STATE 20. The Bulldogs shook off September stumbles for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, Colorado) Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson (PBP), Yogi Roth (Analyst) Arizona will face Colorado on the road on Saturday to get to the halfway point of the regular season. The Wildcats are 8-15 all-time vs. Colorado, but is 7-3 since the Buffs joined the Pac-12. Arizona has also won the last four contests vs. Colorado in Boulder and three of the last four overall games vs. the Buffaloes.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

2021 Big Blue Madness visitor list

After a one-year hiatus, Big Blue Madness is back and with it, the premier recruiting weekend of the year for Kentucky basketball. Per usual, the Wildcats will roll out the (big) blue carpet for a number of elite prospects, who will take in the spectacle at Rupp Arena, which sold out for the event in under an hour.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

If WSU-Stanford comes down to a field goal, keep this in mind

MAYBE YOU REMEMBER Drew Dunning missing the field goal for Washington State in the overtime loss at Notre Dame in 2003. Or maybe you recall Quentin Breshears misfiring on his 19-yard field goal attempt with 15 seconds left against Cal in 2014, a chip shot that would have given the Cougars a win rather than the 60-59 loss they endured.
COLLEGE SPORTS

