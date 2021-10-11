Lafayette County fully vaccinates half of its’ population
According to a data report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 50% of Lafayette County’s population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. From October 8 to October 10, the MSDH reported 1,041 more cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths, and 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 495,312 cases and 9,833 deaths, and 1,334,621 persons have been fully vaccinated, which is 45% of the state’s population.www.oxfordeagle.com
