CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Halloween Candy Is on Sale Today Only

By Chris Reed
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of year, dear readers. It's October, both the spookiest and most sugary month. Whether you anticipate a parade of costumed trick-or-treaters ringing your doorbell in a couple of weeks or not, you can save some cash on candy of all kinds today. Amazon's Deal of the Day is all about sweets, both the Halloween variety as well as other kinds. You can save up to 50% off bulk orders, perfect for pawning off on the neighborhood kids, or for eating yourself.

www.ign.com

Comments / 1

Related
countryliving.com

Walmart Is Selling A Box With 488 Pieces Of Halloween Candy To Last You All Season

As we gear up for Halloween, besides spooky cocktails and ghoulish appetizers, you should be thinking about what candy you'll be picking up (whether it be for trick-or-treaters or for yourself!). If this tends to be the hardest decision you make all season, Walmart has a variety box of almost 500 candy pieces to prove the more options there are the better.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Now that cooler weather has arrived we're shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Holiday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!).
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
94.5 KATS

If You See Teal Pumpkins on a Halloween Doorstep, It Likely Means This

If you take the kids Trick or Treating this year, you're likely going to run into a home with a teal pumpkin on a doorstep. The Halloween season means there is an abundance of candy, spooky decorations, and giddy people wondering what their costume will be this year, but some kids just don't want any candy. Some are allergic. It is becoming normal to see a teal pumpkin resting on neighbors' doorsteps, but do you really know what that teal pumpkin means?
CELEBRATIONS
Taste Of Home

Michaels Grab Bags Are Only $5—and They’re Full of the Cutest Home Items

Michaels is my family’s go-to store for any and all crafty endeavors. Whether you’re working on a poster project for school, need painting or scrapbooking supplies, picking up seasonal crafts for babysitting or simply browsing the aisles for home decor, Michaels has it all. It’s easy to lose track of time wandering around the store, and somehow, I often find my cart piled high with items that weren’t on my list.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
Kiss 103.1 FM

Satisfying and Addictive: What’s the Deal with Pop Its?

You may have seen these silicone toys, but if you haven't put your hands on one yet, you're missing out. Parents already know what's the deal, but if you don't have kids you may not be aware of the craze. Currently, every kid on the block owns at least one "Pop It", and if they don't, I'm sure they're dying to have one.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Get an Instant Pot with a Built-In Air Fryer for Its Lowest Price Ever

As the chilly weather moves in, we'll be spending more time at home and if you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, you can find tons of discounts on devices for the home at Amazon's Holiday Sale. Right now, we're seeing deals we haven't seen since Prime Day, including the Instant Pot Duo Crisp down to its lowest price ever! Get $80 off the Instant Pot best-seller, which adds an air fryer to its famously long list of programs.
ELECTRONICS
myrecipes.com

Amazon's Early Holiday Deals Are Packed with Kitchen and Home Discounts—Including a Set of Wusthof Knives for Only $24

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It may only be the beginning of October, but the holiday season is already fast approaching. To celebrate the impending shopping season, Amazon launched a slew of deals in just about every category, whether you're looking to gift a fancy set of knives or snag discounted furniture. With the help of Amazon, you'll be able to actually get all of your holiday shopping done early—no last-minute scrambling required.
SHOPPING
IGN

Bose Headphones and Earbuds on Sale Today at Amazon

In the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds? Today's "epic daily deals" sale at Amazon drop prices on a whole bunch of Bose products. You have a wide selection of headphones and earbuds, including a gaming headset and even earbuds designed to help you sleep. There's even a selection of sunglasses with built-in speakers so you can listen while you're, I dunno, outside in the daytime or something.
ELECTRONICS
BHG

Amazon Dropped Thousands of Early Holiday Deals on Home Decor and Gifts That Are Too Good to Miss

Shopping early for the holidays is always a smart decision. In between cooking up family feasts, spending quality time with loved ones, and prepping your winter garden, finding time to sit down and shop can be difficult. A good rule of thumb is to start browsing as soon as there's a slight chill in the air—you'll get all your shopping done early whether you're hunting for seasonal home decor, kitchen must-haves, or gifts for friends and family. Plus, you'll be able to take advantage of a few holiday sales without any shipping delays. Amazon just dropped thousands of holiday deals—up to 50% off—early, so you can shop for those on your list and treat yourself to something new, too.
SHOPPING
FanSided

Target Deal Days 2021: Save big on early holiday shopping

Target Deal Days 2021 are a reason to start checking off that holiday shopping list. While the flurry of supply chain and shipping discussions fill news feeds, the reality is that buying those must have kitchen essentials and food items does need a little planning. With this year’s Target Deal Days, consumers can save big and be less stressed around the holiday season.
SHOPPING
WISH-TV

‘Toy Insider’ editor reveals this year’s hottest toys for holiday season

The Toy Insider, the toy industry’s most influential organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, has unveiled its 16th annual holiday gift guide. The guide gives shoppers a look at what the hottest toys will be this holiday season, with editors encouraging them to buy them early before they start to sell out!
SHOPPING
947wls.com

Illinois’ favorite Halloween Candy is Sour Patch Kids

Another site is claiming Illinois doesn’t love chocolate most!. The Candy Store released their annual list of every state’s favorite Halloween candy. If you were expecting it to he Snickers, Butterfinger or Reeses, you would be wrong. Illinois’ favorite Halloween candy are Sour Patch Kids. Alaska and New York also...
ILLINOIS STATE
SPY

These Air Purifiers Are on Major Sale Today Only on Amazon

As many people return to offices and schools post-lockdown, air purifiers have been seeing lots of increased interest. An air purifier is a wise investment, especially during cold and flu season (even pre-COVID-19 pandemic), because it works to remove allergens, germs and other pollutants from the air. A good air purifier is so important, it can significantly improve quality of life, and it’s not just a matter of allergens and germs. For example, if you live in an area that was affected by the wildfires, air purifiers would help clear smoke from your home. It’s also good for helping to clear the...
ELECTRONICS
WATE

The most popular Halloween costumes you can buy online now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Halloween costume you can buy online is best? How the year’s most popular Halloween costumes are chosen usually depends on a few different factors. What movies are currently out? What shows have become breakout hits? But don’t think your costume has to be at the […]
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy