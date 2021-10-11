CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Police Dispatcher Charged For Defrauding County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police Department dispatcher was charged for sick leave fraud, the department said Monday.

Police said they received a tip in July about the dispatcher, 27-year-old Brandy Quarles, who had been with the department since 2018.

Quarles gave supervisors notes from a doctor saying she would need extended sick leave starting in June, but after being tipped off, investigators found the notes were fake, and Quarles was working for another agency in their dispatch training program, police said.

Quarles resigned from the Anne Arundel County Police Department when the investigation began. She is accused of defrauding the county for over $4,300.00 and is charged with theft scheme.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 33, Charged With First-Degree Murder In Deadly Shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man faces a murder charge in a deadly shooting last month in Southeast Baltimore, authorities said Thursday. Paul Hunter, Jr., was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Central Intake Facility on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The charge stems from a shooting reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sept. 10 on North Montford Avenue off Orleans Street, police said. Officers answering that call found 28-year-old Kendall Scott suffering from a gunshot wound. Scott was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. Court records show Hunter has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 9.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Investigating Death Of Man Found In Susquehanna River Near Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found slumped over a log in the Susquehanna River near Port Deposit. A kayaker found Rene Reyes Carranza, 48, of Street, Maryland, on Tuesday morning slumped over a log on the Cecil County side of the river, just off Route 222. Troopers made contact with the kayaker at 9:30 a.m. and saw Carranza’s body was partially in the water and slumped over the log, which was completely submerged near an embankment. Investigators found no signs of obvious trauma on Carranza’s body, and there was no indication of violence or foul play in the area where he was found, police said. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for any autopsy. Police are looking for Carranza’s vehicle, a 2006 black Honda Ridgeline with Maryland tags. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old, Isaiah Williams. Williams was last seen on Oct. 12 around 7 p.m. on Wimbledon Lane. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans, black shoes and a tan bandage around his left wrist. Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is based to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #CriticalMissing: 14 year-old Isaiah Williams, 5'6, 170 lbs, wearing a white t-shirt, blk jeans, blk shoes and a tan bandage around his left wrist. Last seen 10/12/21 at 7pm on Wimbledon Ln. 21117. Possible destination unk. If seen/have info call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/lL4E4hniqv — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 13, 2021
GARRISON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Escaped Zebra Found Dead In Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One of the three escaped zebras in Prince George’s County was found dead this week, officials said Thursday. Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed the zebra was found dead in a snare trap sometime this week. They are now assisting Prince George’s Animal Control. Officials want to remind Marylanders that it is illegal to set or maintain a snare trap within 150 yards of a permanent human residence with the following exceptions: Traps can be used on state, federal or private wetlands. Traps can be used on lands that qualify for agricultural assessment, timberlands and lands used for reforestation. Body-gripping traps with a diameter of fewer than six inches can be used when completely submerged in water. It is illegal to use, sell, possess, set, place or maintain a snare trap in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.   (Editor’s Note: In an earlier version of this story, we stated that snare traps are completely illegal in the state. We have since corrected that statement with the correct exceptions. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.)
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Charged In University Of Delaware Student’s Attack Goes Free On Bail

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Delaware student from Maryland is free on bail while awaiting trial on charges in a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend. Brandon Freyre, 20, of Arnold, is charged with kidnapping, assault and strangulation in the Oct. 8 beating at his off-campus apartment, according to court records. Freyre, who was suspended from school and barred from returning to campus in the wake of his arrest, could face expulsion if he’s found guilty. Reached at home Thursday, one of Freyre’s relatives declined to comment on his arrest, saying the family had hired an attorney. The case prompted protests in Newark,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Surveillance Video Shows Drive-By Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes the public can help identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights last week. The drive-by shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, injuring a girl who was waiting for food inside a nearby restaurant, according to Prince George’s County Police. Police said the 12-year-old victim, who is not believed to be the shooter’s intended target, was rushed to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Identified As Robbery Suspect Found Dead After Police Shootout

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The robbery suspect and Baltimore County officer involved in a shootout in Woodlawn Monday were identified by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jovan Lewis Singleton, was found dead shortly after the exchange of gunfire. The officer was identified only as Lt. Meade, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department Meade was hurt during the shootout, but his injury was not a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The sequence of events began shortly after 2 a.m. as officers investigated an armed robbery reported at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Windsor...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Fatally Shot In Annapolis Thursday Afternoon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the unit block of Pleasent Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Detectives are investigating and anyone with information about this incident to contact at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
