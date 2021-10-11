Diana Kipyogei Of Kenya Wins Boston Marathon Women’s Race

BOSTON (CBS) — Diana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late in Monday’s 125th Boston Marathon and crossed the finish line with a comfortable victory. It is Kipyogei’s first Boston win and first win in a World Major.

Kipyogei broke the tape with an official finish time of 2:24:45. The 27-year-old had only run two other marathons heading into Monday’s race, winning the 2020 Istanbul Marathon and placing third in the 2019 Ljubljani Marathon.

Kipyogei broke away from the pack at the 1:56 mark, and pulled away for good at the 22-mile mark. She crossed the line 24 seconds ahead of 2017 Boston winner Edna Kiplagat, who finished second at 2:25:09. Mary Ngugi (2:25:20) and Monicah Ngige (2:25:32) finished third and fourth, respectively, to give Kenya the top four finishers in the Women’s race.

After her win, Kipyogei admitted to WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton that she was looking over her shoulder at the end of the race. She added that Heartbreak Hill was the hardest part for her, but said she’d be back for the next running of the Boston Marathon in April.

Nell Rojas of Boulder, Colorado was the top American finisher, placing sixth with an unofficial finish of 2:27:12. Des Linden, who won the Boston Marathon in 2018, finished 17th in the Women’s field with a 02:35:25.