CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers All-Star Ben Simmons arrives in Philadelphia as talks progress with team: ESPN

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNFZV_0cNkypQV00

After staying away for the first two weeks of the preseason, 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday night, sources told ESPN.

As the Sixers neared the tip of a 115-104 preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons -- fresh off a flight from Los Angeles -- entered the arena to take a COVID-19 test and start the process of returning to a franchise from which he has requested a trade, sources said.

The initial test starts several days of testing required by the NBA to clear him for a return to the team.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers were unaware Simmons was flying into Philadelphia Monday.

"I'm going to call Woj and find out what's going on," head coach Doc Rivers joked with the reporters.

"I'm going to call Woj and find out what's going on," Rivers said.

Simmons is expected to meet with the organization's leadership starting Tuesday at the team's practice facility, sources said.

Simmons' arrival concluded several weeks of discussions between the organization and Simmons' representative, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, to get Simmons back into the marketplace, sources said.

Simmons had held out in hopes of accelerating a trade. However, under the terms of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, for each preseason game he missed, he lost roughly $360,000 for failing to show up -- totaling more than $1 million for the three games that he missed. In addition, the Sixers could fine Simmons for missed practices: $2,500 for the first, $5,000 for the second, $7,500 for the third and for every practice after, being left to the discretion of the team, with the ability to go up to $50,000.

Simmons, 25, has four years and $147 million left on his contract.

RELATED: Ben Simmons puts Center City Philadelphia condo up for sale

Simmons hadn't spoken directly to team officials since a late August meeting in Los Angeles in which he reiterated his desire for a trade, sources said. He had recently become more open-minded about the possibility of ending his time away from the team and reporting to Philadelphia, but the next step will be him committing to not just a return to the city -- but rejoining the team on the court.

The Sixers have canvassed the league throughout the offseason for trades but have been unable to find a deal that would bring them a comparable star they'd want to continue to build a championship contender around All-NBA center Joel Embiid, sources said. Those trade talks would likely continue with a Simmons return, but president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Rivers are hopeful to continue working to convince Simmons on remaining long-term with the franchise, sources said.

ESPN contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Guest
9d ago

🤬Ben! Don’t trade or pay him! Let him sit for the remainder of his contract! 🤷🏽‍♂️

Reply
5
Related
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA
AllClippers

Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates. According to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Doc Rivers cursed out Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul

Ben Simmons spoke with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey this week for the first time all offseason. Prior to that, the only communication Simmons had with the team was through his agent, Rich Paul. As you might expect, some of those conversations did not go smoothly.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
eopsports.com

Ben Simmons Press Conference Stream

Ben is set to take center stage. Talking for the first time since Game 7 vs the Atlanta Hawks. Check out the press conference here at noon.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#76ers#Philadelphia#The Wells Fargo Center#Sixers#The Brooklyn Nets#Klutch Sports#Center City
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Executive Has Blunt Admission On Ben Simmons

Does Ben Simmons actually believe his current strategy of pouting and poor effort will pay off in the long run? The overwhelming answer is no. An anonymous NBA executive reached out to Sports Illustrated NBA insider Chris Mannix on Tuesday. In doing so, the source questioned Simmons’ strategy and how it’s currently impacting his trade value. In summary, it’s sinking fast.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons criticized over effort since rejoining Sixers

There was some concern that the Philadelphia 76ers would not get a motivated Ben Simmons if and when he did rejoin the team. Those worries appear to have been warranted based on one early report. Simmons unexpectedly rejoined the 76ers on Monday after initially staying away from training camp to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Ben Simmons vacates his ‘Philly’ home amidst an altercation with Philadelphia 76ers

There is a lot of action revolving around Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons had put forward his desire to be traded by the Sixers. The Sixers are waiting for an opportunity to have maximum asset gain through this trade. Ostensibly, Philadelphia has overvalued Ben Simmons’ trade worth but the teams are skeptical. After an unproductive year, the teams have developed doubts about Ben Simmons, so expecting a deal of big money is kind of blurry right now.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Report: 76ers, Ben Simmons in talks to end weeks-long standoff

The Philadelphia 76ers and star player Ben Simmons are getting closer to reuniting, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reports agent Rich Paul and the 76ers are in talks to bring the six-foot-11 guard/forward to camp, though the team continues to explore trade possibilities. The 76ers and Simmons have been...
NBA
Yardbarker

All-Star Ben Simmons close to returning to 76ers?

It was thought that Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons could potentially sit through the entire 2021-22 NBA season if the team didn't grant his wish to be traded before or during the campaign. That may not be the case. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons' agent, Klutch Sports...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Ben Simmons Trade: The Deadline for Philadelphia 76ers to Trade Australian Playmaker Revealed

Even since the Philadelphia 76ers went crashing out of the second round via the hands of underdogs Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons trade has been a speculation. With rumors of the player and the team doing everything they can to part ways, recently it was reported that Philadelphia 76ers are working their way up for the Australian playmaker to re-unite with his teammates and give a shot for another season.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers All-Star Ben Simmons out for preseason finale at Pistons

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers seemed unclear if All-Star guard Ben Simmons would play in Friday's preseason finale at the Detroit Pistons, or at all for the organization, after Simmons asked for a trade in the summer but then returned to the club for COVID-19 testing on Monday.
NBA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to report of Ben Simmons surprising the 76ers and arriving to team facility I UNDISPUTED

According to a new report, Ben Simmons showed up to the Philadelphia 76ers' facility last night after staying away for two weeks to start the NBA preseason. The organization was apparently caught off-guard by his arrival, as they hadn’t expected him back until later in the week at the earliest. The disgruntled point guard has already cost himself nearly $1 million in fines and lost salary during his holdout as he wanted to be traded. Skip Bayless discusses whether Simmons will be able to co-exist with Joel Embiid and play for Doc Rivers.
NBA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy