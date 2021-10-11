CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts: UGA football is No. 1

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2008. That season Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, but fell after an unimpressive Week 1 performance.

Georgia was last ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll during the season in 1982. Surprisingly, Georgia never held the top ranking during the 2017 season.

Kirby Smart has taken the Georgia football program back to the top ranking, which is an incredible accomplishment. Georgia’s work isn’t done yet. The Bulldogs face the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats in Athens on Oct. 16.

The Georgia-Kentucky game is a contest between the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Dawgs being ranked No. 1:

ESPN ranks CFB's top teams following Alabama's loss

