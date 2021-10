Support it or oppose it, the federal excise tax on gasoline, more commonly referred to as the gas tax, isn't getting it done. The U.S. government hasn't raised the federal tax rate of 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993, and since 2008, policymakers have been drawing from nontransportation funds like the general fund to pay for transportation infrastructure because the gas tax simply isn't bringing in enough money. Just last week, the Highway Trust Fund, which supports road construction and mass transit, ran out of money, saved only by a 30-day extension of funding.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO