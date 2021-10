What does it take to be a ski patroller? And what’s the job really like? With this film, you can spend a day in the life of a ski patroller to get those answers. Hannah Baybutt works as a ski patroller and first responder in Sun Valley, Idaho. She ensures the mountains are a safe place for all. “Her job can be both physically and mentally exhausting, but being a part of a team of experts on the mountain helps Baybutt to trust in her abilities and maintain focus when she needs it most,” Helly Hansen wrote.

