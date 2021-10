Get ready. Grab a snack. Hover your cursor over this link to attend. The 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge is drawing to a close and you won’t want to miss what’s coming!. Now in its fourteenth year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge inspires and encourages today’s middle school students to apply the innovative power of STEM to discover game-changing solutions to real world problems. Winning this challenge has resulted in some of the most exciting TED Talks given, patents filed, books written and nonprofits founded, not to mention students being listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list or invited to ring the NYSE bell – all before graduating high school. In other words, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge is a big deal, and witnessing the final round is like watching the Super Bowl of science.

