A Philadelphia weatherman predicted the forecast for Ben Simmons if he happens to return to the city on a new team, a downpour of boos. Ben Simmons so far has kept his word, holding out from all team-related activities as the Philadelphia Sixers try their best to find a team to ship the reluctant shooter to. He even lost out on an $8.25 million payout so from the 76ers because he has yet to report to the team that still employs him. While this saga is going on, everyone has been sounding off on Simmons, especially Sixers fans.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO