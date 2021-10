(CLEVELAND, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Cleveland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedy Gas at 14001 Lakewood Heights Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at BP at 900 Carnegie Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO