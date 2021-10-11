CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How Matthew McConaughey responded when asked about potential run for Texas governor

By Megan Stone
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey spoke out again out on whether he will participate in Texas' upcoming gubernatorial election. When asked about running for governor in 2022 during his chat on the New York Times' Sway podcast, McConaughey, 51, replied, "Is politics an embassy for me to be of the most use to myself, to my family, to the most amount of people in my life moving forward?"

