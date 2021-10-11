How Matthew McConaughey responded when asked about potential run for Texas governor
After months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey spoke out again out on whether he will participate in Texas' upcoming gubernatorial election. When asked about running for governor in 2022 during his chat on the New York Times' Sway podcast, McConaughey, 51, replied, "Is politics an embassy for me to be of the most use to myself, to my family, to the most amount of people in my life moving forward?"abcnews.go.com
Comments / 0