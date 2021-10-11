The Pandemic Has Made Restaurants’ Corporate Offices More Open to Franchisees’ Digital Efforts

Subscription businesses know that if a payment is failing, it’s bad for them and bad for the customer, though many may not realize just how bad it actually might be. Beyond the lost revenue from the failed payment, the business may also lose the customer and, in turn, the lifetime value (LTV) of that customer, which also means the business loses that contribution to the marketing budget for going out and acquiring more customers.

