The Pandemic Has Made Restaurants’ Corporate Offices More Open to Franchisees’ Digital Efforts

 4 days ago
Across corporate communications, since the start of the pandemic, restaurants’ c-suite executives have been emphasizing a narrative of collaborations with their franchisees through this difficult period. However, a handful of very public complaints from restaurants’ franchisees have been calling this account into question. Still, it seems that, when it comes to the digital shift, restaurants and their franchisees are on the same page.

IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts

