Separation of Store, eCommerce Operations Draws Increasing Interest

 4 days ago
Decades ago, when consumers had only one way to shop — in store — retailers were able to focus all their efforts on optimizing that experience. But as eCommerce has risen and accelerated, brands have had their attentions divided between digital and physical, with online often getting more investment in recent years.

