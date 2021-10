Every few years the cotton industry likes to remind the world that it is an agricultural crop, not something manufactured in a factory. This is one of those times. This month the price of a pound of cotton rose to its highest level in a decade, topping out at $1.16 at last check. Cotton had been trading in the $.75 to $.90 range for much of the past year or two so this spike represents a hefty boost in the 30 percent range, a substantial increase even in the always volatile world of commodities.

