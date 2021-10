Where’s Gong Yoo and his briefcase full of cash when you need him? Walmart will soon start selling merch for Squid Game and several other hit Netflix titles, thanks to a new partnership with the streaming service. In addition to Squid Game T-shirts, products coming to the Netflix Hub this fall include a Stranger Things Bluetooth cassette player, Nailed It! baking kits, and a Witcher doll of Geralt that will play recordings of Henry Cavill’s character. According to the product description, not all of those Geralt quotes may be suitable for children — but not to worry, the retailer is also planning to offer merch for kids shows like Waffles + Mochi, CoComelon, and Ada Twist, Scientist.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO