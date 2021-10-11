CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Narcos: Mexico’: New Threats Emerge in Season 3 First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNarcos: Mexico is gearing up for the final blow as Season 3 kicks off Friday, November 5 on Netflix. In a first look at the latest chapter, the ’90s-set drama examines the igniting globalization of the drug business and the war that breaks out following Felix’s (Diego Luna) arrest. As different cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new set of kingpins are emerging.

