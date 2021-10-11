CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Special Astronomy Night at Martz-Kohl Observatory

By Walt Pickut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartz-Kohl Observatory’s popular Special Guest Speaker series will welcome world-renowned astronomer and physicist, Dr. Lynn Cominsky, on Saturday evening, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. The evening will then turn to the international Observe the Moon Night event from about 8:45 to 11:00, for moon-watching, star-gazing, and learning about humanity’s next destination in space, our return to the Moon.

