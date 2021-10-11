CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota DNR puts temporary ban on transport of farmed deer to halt chronic wasting disease

By Dana Ferguson
Worthington Daily Globe
Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — Minnesota temporarily banned the transport of white-tailed deer in the state due to increasing reports of a fatal disease in the animals. The Department of Natural Resources on Monday, Oct. 11, put in place an emergency rule ceasing the importation of white-tailed deer into the state and the movement of farmed white-tailed deer around the state. The order comes after a Wisconsin deer farm shipped 387 deer with chronic wasting disease to five states, including Minnesota and North Dakota.

www.dglobe.com

