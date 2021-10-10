CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Improve to 3-2 With 33-22 Road Win Against Washington

By Charlie Long
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 6 days ago
The New Orleans Saints used big offensive plays in the first half and strong defense in the second half to beat the Washington Football Team 33-22. With the win, the Saints improved to 3-2 in 2021 before their bye week. New Orleans lost the coin toss and got the ball...

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
Yardbarker

Week 4: Saints Final Injury Report

Jameis Winston will be without two important starters on the New Orleans offensive going into Sunday's contest with the New York Giants. C Erik McCoy (calf) and LT Terron Armstead (elbow) are ruled OUT for the game. Demario Davis (personal reasons) missed Thursday's practice but returned for full participation in...
NFL
FOX Sports

Holey defense haunts Washington in 33-22 loss to Saints

LANDOVER. Md. (AP) — With 8 seconds left in the first half and the New Orleans Saints at midfield, Washington defenders had no idea a Hail Mary throw was coming from Jameis Winston. It was so unexpected, no one jumped except for Marquez Callaway, who came down with the ball...
NFL
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Saints Respond With Hard-Fought Road Win Over The Football Team

LANDOVER -- The New Orleans Saints improved to 3-2 on the season after knocking off The Washington Football Team on Sunday. Sean Payton's team showed a little bit of everything in their road performance, but they were able to put together an encouraging road victory as they prepare to go into their bye week.
NFL
Washington Post

Four takeaways from Washington’s 33-22 loss to the Saints

The Washington Football Team dropped to 2-3 on the season with a 33-22 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here are four takeaways from the game:. Big plays, blown coverages doom Washington’s defense: Washington’s defense forced a pair of first-quarter turnovers, showed improvement on third down and didn’t allow a score on the opponent’s opening possession for the first time this season, but the unit was again burned by mistakes in the secondary. Take away his 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris and a 49-yard Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway as time expired in the second quarter, and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was an ugly 13 for 28 for 158 yards. Instead, he finished with a respectable 279 yards and four touchdown passes.
NFL
fox8live.com

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take one: Roller coaster win. It’s the type of game that was pretty indicative of the Saints season so far. On Sunday in Washington, there were a lot of ups...and a lot of downs throughout the game. But overall, things turned out to be a net positive for the team.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Notes from New Orleans Saints win over Washington Football Team

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Washington Football Team 33-22 on Sunday, Oct. 10 improving their record to 3-2. Sunday's win at Washington marks the franchise's 400th victory (regular season and postseason combined). The win improves the team's all-time record against the Washington Football Team to 11-17. This is third...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints Overcome Mistakes, Take Down Washington 33-22

Last week, the New Orleans Saints squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants in their first game of the season in the Caesars Superdome. At 2-2, the Saints were back on the road today in Washington, facing the 2-2 Football Team, which was coming off a victory on the road in Atlanta. How did New Orleans fare after the gut-wrenching defeat against New York? Let’s take a look.
NFL
1045espn.com

AFR 10-11-2021 Hour 2 | Saints beat WFT 33-22

In hour two of After Further Review, Matt recaps the Saints 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team. Matt talks the season ending injury to LSU WR Kayshon Boutte. We take more of your interaction. Musso wraps the hour with Tigers in the Pros.
FOOTBALL
fox8live.com

Overtime Podcast #257 - Saints Enter Bye Week with Win in Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints outlasted Washington in a roller coaster of a game including a Hail Mary, a 72-yard touchdown pass and a number of Black and Gold turnovers and takeaways. The outcome was a 33-22 victory on the road that leaves them 3-2 entering the bye week.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Posts Message For Him After Surgery

At this point, most football fans have seen a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s mangled finger. During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson hit his hand on defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The quarterback reportedly tore a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand.
NFL
