CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Black Dentist Fighting To Bring Diversity To Her Field

By zengernews
michiganchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Laila Hishaw turned an “ah-ha” moment three years ago into a mentoring program for youngsters of color who might want to pursue a career in dentistry. window._taboola = window._taboola || [];_taboola.push({mode: ‘thumbnails-mid-article’,container: ‘taboola-mid-article-thumbnails’,placement: ‘Mid Article Thumbnails’,target_type: ‘mix’});https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};<!– googletag.cmd.push(function () { var mapping2 =...

michiganchronicle.com

Comments / 8

Related
Red and Black

Introducing The Red & Black’s Fall Diversity & Inclusion Committee

In summer 2020, head Red & Black editors began holding regular meetings about diversity & inclusion at The Red & Black. This was the start of a committee to address newsroom issues, which developed into a formal Diversity & Inclusion Committee in spring 2021. Since the establishment of the team in January, nine students have been collaborating in an organization-wide priority to address diversity and inclusivity at our publication.
ATHENS, GA
MySanAntonio

How Diversity Helped Bring My Company Together

Diversity, as defined by the Oxford Dictionary, "is the practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds, genders, and sexual orientations." It is well known that in business, diversity and inclusion are key to unlocking new and innovative ideas, as well...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
iowapublicradio.org

Young, Black Native activists say it's time to appreciate Indigenous diversity

The diversity of the Indigenous community is underrepresented and misunderstood. Four young Black Indigenous activists working to change that spoke about their heritage, solidarity and how they view Indigenous Peoples Day. The hour-long virtual panel, coinciding with the national holiday on Monday, was hosted by Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian.
SOCIETY
ncsu.edu

Diversity Mixer Hosted by UAB Black Students Board

February 9, 2022 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. This is an in-person event being held in the Talley Student Center Coastal Ballroom. Black Students Board is hosting a Diversity Mixer in which black students on the campus of NC State can introduce themselves to potential employers. Black Students Board is a committee that falls under the University Activities Board and is one of the first black organizations on the campus of NC State University. This mixer will bring together companies and candidates to connect and network on a smaller scale during the spring.
SOCIETY
National Audubon Society

Fighting Black Land Loss Helps Birds, Too

Efforts to reform heirs' property laws are expanding access to conservation as a tool to build wealth for historically disadvantaged farmers. The Joe family was gathered at Arthur and Queen Ester Joe’s home in Newbern, Alabama, on a summer evening in the early 1970s when the children asked about the white figures standing outside. Queen Ester told them not to worry as she rushed them to the back of the house. Draped in white robes, like a nightmare ripped from a Southern dreamscape, Ku Klux Klan members stood idly by the mailbox, says the couple’s grandson Christopher Joe, who heard the story from a cousin who was there that day.
NEWBERN, AL
Bay News 9

Black Girls in Cyber creating pipeline for diverse talent

TAMPA, Fla. — Professionals that fight cyber threats are in high demand, but the non-profit Black Girls in Cyber says the field is not as diverse as it can be. The organization is giving African-American women from all walks of life a chance at a second career in cyber security.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Div#Dentists#Health Policy Institute
duke.edu

The Duke Dentist and her Research: Saving Children’s Teeth, One Tooth at a Time

Walking into our small meeting room with green scrubs and a white lab coat on, our special guest set her bag down in the front and stated “I fixed 60 teeth today and haven’t sat down since this morning.” To us, it sounds like a nightmare, but to Dr. Martha Ann Keels, working in her clinic and conducting dental research is a dream come true.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Having a Diverse Teaching Staff Brings Many Benefits

Diversity among teachers seems to have a positive impact on the learning of students in such environments. Many educational systems are learning the many benefits of having a diverse teaching force. They’re looking to include as many different educators as possible in their professional group to make the most of these benefits. Given how important education is for the young of the nation, anything that can help them develop better should be embraced.
EDUCATION
wesleyan.edu

Posse Veteran Scholars Program Bring Diverse Backgrounds to Campus

Malik Booker ’25 isn’t the average first-year student. At age 26, the potential computer science and College of East Asian Studies major has already served four years with the U.S. Navy as a petty officer third class officer in San Diego, Calif. and the island of Guam. As a former hull technician, he’s a trained welder, pipefitter, and carpenter, and has experience firefighting, repairing boats, maintaining marine plumbing, operating ballast control systems, and inspecting nuclear-level materials.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
editorials24.com

Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they’re getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Oxygen

Native American Woman In Oklahoma Convicted Of Manslaughter Over Miscarriage

Prosectors in Oklahoma successfully argued to a jury this month that a woman who had a miscarriage was guilty of the manslaughter of her non-viable fetus. Brittney Poolaw, 21, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter by a Comanche County jury on Oct. 5 for the death of her fetus that had a gestational age of 15 to 17 weeks, reported ABC affiliate KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was charged in the case on Mar. 16, 2020 after a miscarriage that occurred on Jan. 4, 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Parents Retrieve Her Ashes in Heartbreaking Photo

The parents of slain 22-year-old Gabby Petito traveled to Wyoming on Wednesday to retrieve their daughter’s ashes and bring them back home to New York. Authorities made the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body back on September 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, originally ruled the Long Island native’s death a homicide. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Petito died by “manual strangulation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy