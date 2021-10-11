MidMichigan Health: October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
Each year, more than a million families in the United States experience a miscarriage, stillbirth or death of an infant. Yet, because these events can be emotionally difficult to discuss, there is little public awareness, so families may not always get the support they need. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a time to show support for these families, highlight available resources and build understanding of how family, friends and the community can help.www.bigrapidsnews.com
