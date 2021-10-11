MidMichigan Health: October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

We hear a lot about the smells and sights of autumn, from pumpkin spice to the brightly colored foliage. But what about the sounds? Whether it’s leaves crunching, a crackling fire or the honking of geese overhead as they fly south for the winter, your hearing is also an integral part of your ability to enjoy the changing of the seasons. So, how’s your hearing? In October, various audiology academies and audiologists are encouraging you to remember how important your hearing is to your daily life, along with suggesting hearing screenings and hearing protection.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO