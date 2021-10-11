CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Apple 500,000 sq. ft. Los Angeles campus part of Hollywood plans

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is building a massive 550,000 square-foot Los Angeles office complex that will serve as the company's headquarters for the region. Apple told Variety that the new LA campus will be a "mixed-use" facility, but did not give details on what kind of production studio space will be part of the development.

The Hollywood Reporter

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Unveils Plans for Los Angeles Getaway

Bulgari is planning to bring luxury hospitality to the hills of Los Angeles. Bulgari Hotel & Resorts is expanding to the United States, with a Miami location set to open in 2024, and has now announced that it will open a Los Angeles property in 2025. Bulgari Resort Los Angeles is set to be nestled away in the private hillsides of Benedict Canyon — an L.A. neighborhood well-known for its sweeping views of the city, along with its famous inhabitants, which, over the years, have included Kim Kardashian West, Bruce Springsteen, David Geffen and Jay Leno. Located north of Beverly Hills, Benedict...
crescentavalleyweekly.com

The History of Los Angeles Graffiti

On Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., Susan Phillips will present the history of Los Angeles graffiti to the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley. Graffiti is written in storm drain tunnels, on neighborhood walls and under bridges and tell an underground and, until now, untold history of Los Angeles. Drawing on extensive research within the city’s urban landscape, Phillips traces the hidden language of marginalized groups over the past century – from the early 20th century markings of hobos, soldiers and Japanese internees to the later inscriptions of surfers, street artists and punk rockers.
TechRadar

Urbanista Los Angeles review

The Urbanista Los Angeles may not be the most complete headphones this sort of money can buy where audio quality is concerned, but they’re your only choice when it comes to solar-powered battery charging. For a lot of people, this will be more than enough reason to check them out.
The Hollywood Reporter

Talent Resources Sports’ David Spencer Reveals Event Plans for Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles

Today marks T minus four months to Super Bowl LVI, a global spectacle that will bring the NFL championship game to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly three decades and the first to be held in the city’s new $5 billion SoFi Stadium. Dave Spencer need not set an alert. He serves as co-CEO and founder alongside Michael Heller of Talent Resources Sports, a firm that specializes in all aspects of marketing, social media, digital and media industries. They’ve been knee-deep in activations during Super Bowl week for more than a decade, having hosted major events for the likes...
mansionglobal.com

Hollywood Producer Buys Restored Beverly Hills Home for $23 Million

Hollywood filmmaker Joe Roth recently purchased a $23 million Los Angeles home in an off-market deal, property records show. The “Maleficent” and “Dolittle” producer bought the one-level, Mid-Century Modern Beverly Hills residence last month through a limited liability company tied to his business manager, Jeffrey Bacon, according to property records that just became public.
thesfnews.com

West Hollywood Welcomes Los Angeles Marathon Runners

WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood are welcoming runners who will participate in the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, November 7. The 26.2-mile Stadium to the Stars course will run thru West Hollywood. Celebrating its 36th anniversary, the Los Angeles Marathon will begin once again at Dodger Stadium, but will...
AFP

Major Hollywood crew strike looms as union sets deadline

Hollywood film set crews will launch their biggest strike since the 1940s next week unless studios meet their demands for better working conditions, their largest union said Wednesday in a move that could bring the multi-billion dollar industry to a halt. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents 60,000 film and TV workers from camera operators to set builders and costume designers, has been in months of talks with the top industry organization representing the likes of Disney, Warner and Netflix. IATSE says that despite months of negotiations, Hollywood studios have ignored their demands for shorter working hours, longer breaks between shifts, and improved pay for the lowest earners. "Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now," said IATSE head Matthew Loeb, setting a deadline of Monday.
JustLuxe.com

Thompson Hollywood is Los Angeles' New See-and-Be-Seen Spot Off Sunset

Thompson Group’s California debut opened in August and already cemented its spot as the hot new place for discerning Angelenos and travelers to gather. Contemporary art – many pieces by local artists – adorn the walls while a star chef is readying to open an eagerly anticipated French restaurant concept this fall. Then, of course, you’ve got the rooftop pool deck and buzzy bar for cocktails. There’s really nothing not to like about this handsome new addition to Los Angeles’ luxury hotel scene.
mommypoppins.com

Los Angeles

If you want to get into the spirit of Halloween without being scared by Halloween theme park prices, there are lots of free ways to get into the spooky spirit. You can seek out a free Halloween event—and trick-or-treating is always free. But for a fun night of exploring the city and getting in the holiday mood, nothing beats checking out the skeletons our neighbors have dragged out of the closets. One of the perks of living in the film capital of the world is that the people who make movies bring that same love of spectacle and entertaining to their front yards. Some homes go all out with spooky, sweet, creepy, and cool Halloween decorations that you can drive or walk by, while others create private haunted houses that rival the spectacles at big theme parks.
imore.com

Apple to build new office in Los Angeles

Apple is building new offices in LA. They'll be located in the Culver City area where Apple TV+ is currently based. It signifies Apple's desire to further invest in its streaming platform. Apple is building new offices in the Culver City area of Los Angeles as its continues to push...
protocol.com

Apple is expanding in Los Angeles

Apple announced Friday that it is adding more than 550,000 square feet in two buildings in Culver City, a center for film production in the Los Angeles area and where Apple TV+ is already based. The move is a signal that the company plans on adding to its Hollywood ambitions and investing more in the competitive streaming space.
Santa Clarita Radio

Ideas For A Los Angeles Staycation

As the pandemic drags on, more and more Santa Clarita residents are looking for ways to get out of the house without going too far. Most health organizations still discourage travel, even for those who are fully vaccinated. Therefore, if you are desperate to do something different from your typical day-in, day-out, you need to look for activities closer to home.
arcamax.com

Editorial: Los Angeles will soon have a plan to start solving its housing crisis

It’s possible that 2021 will be the year that California begins to end the state’s housing crisis. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills that effectively eliminated single-family zoning in most of California, making it easier to build more housing in more neighborhoods. That was a big deal because restrictive zoning has been a major constraint on housing production for decades.
LOS ANGELES, CA

