‘Narcos: Mexico’: New Threats Emerge in Season 3 First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

The ‘Narcos’ TV franchise has always been known for being bold. Sure, the series tells stories that many people already know, taking the stories of real-life drug kingpins from the past and showing what happened, but “Narcos” has never been shy about moving forward with new locations, new casts, and new stories, making each season something unique. And the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico,” the spinoff/sequel series of the original “Narcos,” is doing that same thing again.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO