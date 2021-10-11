CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

The renaissance of Billings, Montana, has made it a hub for fresh food, brew, and bikes

By Shauna Farnell
matadornetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSITUATED ON the plains of south-central Montana and sprinkled with oil refineries, on paper, Billings doesn’t hold the same appeal as the state’s rugged, mountainous, and notoriously scenic cities like Bozeman and Missoula. However, it turns out that the state’s most populous city (109,843) is called “Montana’s Trailhead” for a reason. Over the last 18 months, more and more remote workers from big cities around the U.S. are discovering its appeal. With its many breweries, creative cuisine, and outdoor recreation offerings, Billings is becoming a hub — and it’s about time.

matadornetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Acton, MT
Billings, MT
Government
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Missoula, MT
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Good Food#Economy#Restaurants#Walkers Grill

Comments / 0

Community Policy